EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Case 'Under Investigation' After Comedian Is Accused of 'Recording Video' of Alleged 'Sexual Assault'

The case involving Carrot Top is "under investigation" after the comedian was accused of "recording a video of an alleged sexual assault" in a police report, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

After Radar obtained a police report detailing three accusations of sexual assault, police confirmed the case against the comedian, whose legal name is Scott Thompson, has been opened.

Police declined to comment further on the case, but confirmed the case number and said a report had been filed.

According to the report filed on October 18 with the Winter Park Police Department, the accuser, a man named Zachary DeFazio, alleged he was assaulted by the comedian and a video of him was taken without his consent.