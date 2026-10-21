EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Case 'Under Investigation' After Comedian Is Accused of 'Recording Video' of Alleged 'Sexual Assault'
Oct. 20 2026, Published 9:31 p.m. ET
The case involving Carrot Top is "under investigation" after the comedian was accused of "recording a video of an alleged sexual assault" in a police report, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
After Radar obtained a police report detailing three accusations of sexual assault, police confirmed the case against the comedian, whose legal name is Scott Thompson, has been opened.
Police declined to comment further on the case, but confirmed the case number and said a report had been filed.
According to the report filed on October 18 with the Winter Park Police Department, the accuser, a man named Zachary DeFazio, alleged he was assaulted by the comedian and a video of him was taken without his consent.
Police Investigate 'Sexual Assault' Claims Against Carrot Top
The report obtained by Radar included an allegation from DeFazio, who claimed he met Thompson when he was only 19 years old, connecting on the dating app Grindr.
After reportedly meeting up for drinks on March 21, 2021, Thompson allegedly invited DeFazio back to his home, according to the police report.
"I was distracted by his fame and by who I knew he was, rather than asking myself why a 56-year-old man was there and leaving, which is what I would have done," DeFazio claimed.
After allegedly consuming several drinks and spending time on a boat on the lake, Thompson invited DeFazio into his home, the report alleged.
DeFazio "came to realize it was his s-- room," according to the report.
DeFazio described being groped and kissed, but emphasized he "did not consent." He added, "I just complied. I was very uncomfortable."
DeFazio Accuses Comedian of 'Assault'
DeFazio described two additional incidents of alleged sexual assault. During one alleged incident, on April 21, 2021, DeFazio claimed Thompson asked him to record some of the s-- acts.
During the alleged encounter, DeFazio claimed he was in "no condition to consent" based on their alcohol consumption.
"I told him I do not do that and that I did not want any videos of me," DeFazio alleged.
DeFazio alleged Thompson still insisted and allegedly told him "he had more to lose" than he did.
He further said: "Afterward I felt embarrassed. I felt like I had done something wrong or let him down, and I felt like I owed him s--. Because I was so intoxicated, I felt complicit. I was not, and he knew that."
Previous Video Claims Involving Carrot Top
Notably, Thompson's former friend, Billy Evans, accused the comedian of sending him an inappropriate, lewd video without prior consent.
Evans claimed the video involved a young man, and he deleted it from his phone. However, he claimed he was unaware the video was backed up to his iCloud.
The identity of the young man in the video is not known.
He refiled a lawsuit against Thompson after previously settling the matter out of court.
Evans now contends he did not understand the legal ramifications. He claimed he lacked the mental capacity to knowingly enter into the agreement following severe psychological trauma from the 2023 Maui wildfires.
Evans is suing for declaratory judgment and rescission, fraudulent inducement, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. He is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, court costs, and a jury trial.
DeFazio 'Wants to Press Charges'
As for DeFazio, who claimed he was recorded while under the influence, he requested the videos be deleted.
In his police file, he said: "You can not really tell it is me in it. I am asking the police to ask Scott to delete it if he still has it. If he has sent it to anyone, I want to press charges."
Police did not indicate if they plan to bring charges against Thompson.
Thompson's representative declined to comment regarding the allegations.