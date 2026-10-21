EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Alleged Assault Victim Wants Cops to Find and Destroy Unauthorized Adult Tape, Assign Him a Victims' Advocate

DeFazio, 25, claimed the recording was made during an April 2021 encounter and expressed concerns about whether Thompson still possessed the footage or had distributed it.

"The video from April 12, 2021, was recorded on Scott's phone while he was with me," DeFazio told investigators. He added: "You cannot really tell it is me in it. I am asking the police to ask Scott to delete it if he still has it."

DeFazio also expressed concerns about the recording potentially being shared with others, raising the possibility of pursuing criminal charges.

The police statement does not establish whether investigators located the recording, whether it was distributed, or whether Thompson agreed to delete anything.