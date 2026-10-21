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Home > Exclusives > Sex Scandal
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EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Alleged Assault Victim Wants Cops to Find and Destroy Unauthorized Adult Tape, Assign Him a Victims' Advocate

Photo of Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top's alleged assault victim has asked police to have an intimate recording deleted.

Oct. 21 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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Carrot Top's alleged sexual assault victim has asked police to track down an intimate recording he claims the comedian made of him and ensure it is deleted, while demanding a victims' advocate before moving forward with criminal allegations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a sworn statement obtained by Radar, Zachary DeFazio made the requests to the Winter Park Police Department on October 18, detailing alleged sexual encounters with the Las Vegas entertainer, whose real name is Scott Thompson.

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Alleged Imtimate Tape Sparks Fresh Concerns

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Photo of Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Zachary DeFazio asked police to have Carrot Top delete an alleged intimate recording.

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DeFazio, 25, claimed the recording was made during an April 2021 encounter and expressed concerns about whether Thompson still possessed the footage or had distributed it.

"The video from April 12, 2021, was recorded on Scott's phone while he was with me," DeFazio told investigators. He added: "You cannot really tell it is me in it. I am asking the police to ask Scott to delete it if he still has it."

DeFazio also expressed concerns about the recording potentially being shared with others, raising the possibility of pursuing criminal charges.

The police statement does not establish whether investigators located the recording, whether it was distributed, or whether Thompson agreed to delete anything.

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Accuser Demands Victim Advocate

Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top's accuser claims he was intimidated and requested a victim advocate.

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In another section of the three-page statement, DeFazio requested assistance from a victim advocate, citing concerns about confronting a wealthy celebrity through the legal system.

"I want to pursue justice not only for myself but also for others who I believe have experienced something similar to what happened to me," he wrote. DeFazio claimed he would only proceed further if authorities assigned someone to assist him.

"A millionaire and a billionaire have intimidated me," he alleged. He also expressed concern about the emotional toll of pursuing the allegations.

"To go any further, I need someone who can help me put into words the things that are hard for me to relive and think about."

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Disturbing Allegations Detailed to Cops

police statement

DeFazio detailed alleged encounters with Carrot Top in a statement to Winter Park police.

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DeFazio claimed he met Thompson through the dating app Grindr in March 2021 when he was 19.

He alleged the comic supplied him with alcohol before engaging in sexual activity that DeFazio maintains was not consensual. Describing an April encounter, DeFazio told investigators he was intoxicated and unable to consent.

He also detailed an October 2021 encounter involving alcohol aboard Thompson's boat.

DeFazio acknowledged that some dates and details could be inaccurate because the alleged incidents occurred years earlier.

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$250K Settlement Document Emerges

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Photo of Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

A settlement document outlined a $250,000 payment to resolve disputed claims against Carrot Top.

The police allegations follow a separate confidential settlement document involving DeFazio and Thompson that outlined a proposed $250,000 payment to resolve disputed civil claims.

The agreement expressly denied wrongdoing or liability by Thompson. The copy reviewed by Radar does not independently establish whether the agreement was fully executed or the payment completed.

DeFazio's latest police statement marks another development in the controversy surrounding Thompson, who has faced separate legal allegations from musician Brian Evans.

The documents reviewed do not establish whether police have assigned DeFazio an advocate or taken action concerning the alleged recording. Thompson has not been found guilty of the conduct alleged in DeFazio's statement.

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