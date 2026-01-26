Inside Wicked Oscars' Snub: Lead Stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Blamed for Blockbuster's Zero Nominations — 'They Creeped People Out'

One unnamed member of the Academy's voting committee broke ranks to give further insight into the double snub.

"The movie wasn't that great," one voter explained. "The two have amazing on-screen chemistry but spent most of the movie apart."

The insider added, "I was also just completely turned off by their promotional performances. They creeped a lot of people out, and in their rush to feel authentic, came off as cosplaying."

As well as their jarring red carpet moments, the actresses' noticeable weight loss was called out by concerned fans.

Another unidentified voter said: "... (Erivo and Grande) sucked the air out of any red carpet they were on, and no one wanted to go through that again.

"'Think of it this way: We were protecting Ariana from her anxiety, and Cynthia from having to intervene. Again."