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Home > Top Stories Right > Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel 'Grossed Out' by Donald Trump's Controversial Remark About Nicki Minaj's Backside — 'My Least Favorite Donald'

picture of Jimmy Kimmel, Nicki Minaj and donald trump
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel gave his thoughts on Donald Trump's inappropriate remarks surrounding Nicki Minaj's body.

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Oct. 27 2026, Published 12:55 p.m. ET

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Jimmy Kimmel slammed Donald Trump for his inappropriate comments regarding Nicki Minaj's backside during a recent rally, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The late-night talk show host, 58, drew attention to the incident during his opening monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

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Kimmel Mocks Nicki Minaj

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picture of Jimmy Kimmel
Source: @JIMMYKIMMELLIVE;YOUTUBE

Kimmel spoke of his disgust surrounding Trump's remark.

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Earlier this week, the president made remarks about the Anaconda singer’s “beautiful a--” just before she joined him on stage in Port Huron, Michigan.

He was also seen making a crude facial gesture while fist-pumping the air.

Kimmel began, "What do you do when your presidency crashes and burns and may very well take Congress down along with it? You make a phone call to the totally stable Nicki Minaj."

As he attempted to mimic Trump's gesture and facial expression, Kimmel admitted he was "grossing himself out."

"H-rny Donald is my least favorite Donald of all of them," he quipped.

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'Can You Imagine What Would Happen If Joe Biden Said That?'

picture of Joe Biden and Nicki Minaj
Source: MEGA

Kimmel believes there would be more outrage if Joe Biden made the same remark about Minaj.

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Kimmel then criticized the media coverage of the incident, saying: "Can you imagine what would happen if Joe Biden said that?"

"How would Fox News handle Joe Biden saying Nicki Minaj had a beautiful a--?" he continued. "Steve Doocy would have to eat the Bible on camera."

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Source: @JIMMYKIMMELLIVE;YOUTUBE

Kimmel attempts to recreate Turmp's comment.

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'All I See Is A Classless A--'

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Source: MEGA

The president was blasted by social media users.

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As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump was blasted on social media for his comments about the rapper.

One user wrote, "This is your president, ladies and gentlemen," while another added: "This can't be real. His wife must be proud."

A third chimed in, "People get fired from jobs for saying these things," as a fourth commented: “This is f--king embarrassing."

A fifth said, "All I see is a classless a--."

Trump's compliment to Minaj came after he offered a similar one to GOP Ohio Senate candidate Jon Husted.

"I looked at his (Husted's) a--" Trump said before adding, "I've never done that with a man before."

Prior to the president’s controversial remarks, Minaj, 43, was spotted in conversation with Steven Cheung, the White House director of communications, aboard Air Force One en route to the rally in Michigan.

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picture of nicki minaj
Source: MEGA

Minaj has been teased as a future White House press secretary.

Cheung posted the clip of their conversation on X, and floated the idea that Minaj may become Trump's new Press Secretary, after Katie Zacharia's exit earlier this month.

Minaj subsequently responded with an American flag and sweating emoji.

Last month, Minaj defended her close relationship with Trump, despite previously criticizing him in 2016 and 2020.

“It’s easy to feel like he hears you; he understands you. And I just… I just love him," she said. "And I’m not going to ever make excuses for that."

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