Jimmy Kimmel 'Grossed Out' by Donald Trump's Controversial Remark About Nicki Minaj's Backside — 'My Least Favorite Donald'
Oct. 27 2026, Published 12:55 p.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel slammed Donald Trump for his inappropriate comments regarding Nicki Minaj's backside during a recent rally, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The late-night talk show host, 58, drew attention to the incident during his opening monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Kimmel Mocks Nicki Minaj
Earlier this week, the president made remarks about the Anaconda singer’s “beautiful a--” just before she joined him on stage in Port Huron, Michigan.
He was also seen making a crude facial gesture while fist-pumping the air.
Kimmel began, "What do you do when your presidency crashes and burns and may very well take Congress down along with it? You make a phone call to the totally stable Nicki Minaj."
As he attempted to mimic Trump's gesture and facial expression, Kimmel admitted he was "grossing himself out."
"H-rny Donald is my least favorite Donald of all of them," he quipped.
'Can You Imagine What Would Happen If Joe Biden Said That?'
'All I See Is A Classless A--'
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump was blasted on social media for his comments about the rapper.
One user wrote, "This is your president, ladies and gentlemen," while another added: "This can't be real. His wife must be proud."
A third chimed in, "People get fired from jobs for saying these things," as a fourth commented: “This is f--king embarrassing."
A fifth said, "All I see is a classless a--."
Trump's compliment to Minaj came after he offered a similar one to GOP Ohio Senate candidate Jon Husted.
"I looked at his (Husted's) a--" Trump said before adding, "I've never done that with a man before."
Prior to the president’s controversial remarks, Minaj, 43, was spotted in conversation with Steven Cheung, the White House director of communications, aboard Air Force One en route to the rally in Michigan.
Cheung posted the clip of their conversation on X, and floated the idea that Minaj may become Trump's new Press Secretary, after Katie Zacharia's exit earlier this month.
Minaj subsequently responded with an American flag and sweating emoji.
Last month, Minaj defended her close relationship with Trump, despite previously criticizing him in 2016 and 2020.
“It’s easy to feel like he hears you; he understands you. And I just… I just love him," she said. "And I’m not going to ever make excuses for that."