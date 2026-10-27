Jimmy Kimmel 'Grossed Out' by Donald Trump's Controversial Remark About Nicki Minaj's Backside — 'My Least Favorite Donald'

The late-night talk show host, 58, drew attention to the incident during his opening monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live .

Earlier this week, the president made remarks about the Anaconda singer’s “beautiful a--” just before she joined him on stage in Port Huron, Michigan.

He was also seen making a crude facial gesture while fist-pumping the air.

Kimmel began, "What do you do when your presidency crashes and burns and may very well take Congress down along with it? You make a phone call to the totally stable Nicki Minaj."

As he attempted to mimic Trump's gesture and facial expression, Kimmel admitted he was "grossing himself out."

"H-rny Donald is my least favorite Donald of all of them," he quipped.