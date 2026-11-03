J.D. Vance Labeled a 'National Embarrassment' After Veep Complains About Lack of English Speakers at Hospitals
Nov. 3 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Vice President J.D. Vance was labeled a “national embarrassment” after he complained about non-English speakers he encountered while taking one of his children to a hospital emergency room.
The veep specifically appeared to be bothered by multilingual interpreters in the hospital, RadarOnline can report.
J.D. Vance's Hospital Anecdote
During a Fox News town hall hosted by Jesse Watters on October 29, in Fort Worth, Texas, Vance recalled sitting in an emergency room worried about his son’s medical condition.
He said there were approximately nine translators at the hospital, each speaking a different language.
Vance questioned why patients and medical personnel could not simply communicate in English, suggesting that if everyone spoke English, hospitals could hire more doctors and fewer translators.
The studio audience applauded the remarks.
J.D. Vance Faces Backlash
The remarks quickly drew criticism online, with one person calling Vance a “national embarrassment” for focusing on language barriers while recounting a personal medical scare involving his child.
One user on X wrote, "He’s full of c---. I live in the most diverse city in the US, and have (unfortunately) been to the ER and inpatient hospital many times. There are nurses that speak a few key languages like Spanish and Chinese. There are not '9 translators' in any ER. All MAGA has is lies."
A second critic agreed, "First off.. that’s a lie. There were not 9 translators. But what kind of a--hole wouldn’t want people of different cultures who speak different languages to have access to the healthcare they need in an emergency?"
A third person chimed in, "His wife is an immigrant. His boss's wife is an immigrant who barely speaks English. His boss's first wife was an immigrant who barely spoke English."
Immigration and Assimilation Frustration
Vance made the comments while responding to a question about protecting America’s national identity amid mass immigration. He connected the hospital experience to his broader views on immigration, assimilation, and the English language.
The vice president further argued that newcomers to the United States should learn the country’s language, culture, and values, describing assimilation into American culture as a minimum expectation.
J.D. Vance's Family
Vance particularly drew criticism because his wife, Usha Vance, is the daughter of Indian immigrants. They share four children together.
One X critic said, "So, if your wife brings some of her family to visit the U.S., would they know how to speak English? Over the last 200 years, countless generations of immigrants have come to the U.S. without knowing English."
Another person added, "Your wife is Asian don’t make yourself look ignorant, VP."