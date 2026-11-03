J.D. Vance Labeled a 'National Embarrassment' After Veep Complains About Lack of English Speakers at Hospitals

The remarks quickly drew criticism online, with one person calling Vance a “national embarrassment” for focusing on language barriers while recounting a personal medical scare involving his child.

One user on X wrote, "He’s full of c---. I live in the most diverse city in the US, and have (unfortunately) been to the ER and inpatient hospital many times. There are nurses that speak a few key languages like Spanish and Chinese. There are not '9 translators' in any ER. All MAGA has is lies."

A second critic agreed, "First off.. that’s a lie. There were not 9 translators. But what kind of a--hole wouldn’t want people of different cultures who speak different languages to have access to the healthcare they need in an emergency?"

A third person chimed in, "His wife is an immigrant. His boss's wife is an immigrant who barely speaks English. His boss's first wife was an immigrant who barely spoke English."