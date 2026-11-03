Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > J.D. Vance

J.D. Vance Labeled a 'National Embarrassment' After Veep Complains About Lack of English Speakers at Hospitals

Vice President J.D. Vance claimed he encountered roughly nine translators at a hospital emergency room.
Source: MEGA

Vice President J.D. Vance claimed he encountered roughly nine translators at a hospital emergency room.

Nov. 3 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Vice President J.D. Vance was labeled a “national embarrassment” after he complained about non-English speakers he encountered while taking one of his children to a hospital emergency room.

The veep specifically appeared to be bothered by multilingual interpreters in the hospital, RadarOnline can report.

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance's Hospital Anecdote

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Vance made the comments during a Fox News town hall in Texas hosted by Jesse Watters.
Source: MEGA

Vance made the comments during a Fox News town hall in Texas hosted by Jesse Watters.

During a Fox News town hall hosted by Jesse Watters on October 29, in Fort Worth, Texas, Vance recalled sitting in an emergency room worried about his son’s medical condition.

He said there were approximately nine translators at the hospital, each speaking a different language.

Vance questioned why patients and medical personnel could not simply communicate in English, suggesting that if everyone spoke English, hospitals could hire more doctors and fewer translators.

The studio audience applauded the remarks.

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance Faces Backlash

He tied the hospital anecdote to his argument that those in the U.S. should learn English.
Source: MEGA

He tied the hospital anecdote to his argument that those in the U.S. should learn English.

The remarks quickly drew criticism online, with one person calling Vance a “national embarrassment” for focusing on language barriers while recounting a personal medical scare involving his child.

One user on X wrote, "He’s full of c---. I live in the most diverse city in the US, and have (unfortunately) been to the ER and inpatient hospital many times. There are nurses that speak a few key languages like Spanish and Chinese. There are not '9 translators' in any ER. All MAGA has is lies."

A second critic agreed, "First off.. that’s a lie. There were not 9 translators. But what kind of a--hole wouldn’t want people of different cultures who speak different languages to have access to the healthcare they need in an emergency?"

A third person chimed in, "His wife is an immigrant. His boss's wife is an immigrant who barely speaks English. His boss's first wife was an immigrant who barely spoke English."

Article continues below advertisement

Immigration and Assimilation Frustration

J.D. Vance suggested immigrants should assimilate to American culture.
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance suggested immigrants should assimilate to American culture.

Vance made the comments while responding to a question about protecting America’s national identity amid mass immigration. He connected the hospital experience to his broader views on immigration, assimilation, and the English language.

The vice president further argued that newcomers to the United States should learn the country’s language, culture, and values, describing assimilation into American culture as a minimum expectation.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Donald Trump crude oil

Trump's Midterm Gas Price Pledge Gets a Boost as Crude Falls Below $95 Despite Fresh Iran Strikes

Split image of Donald Trump and 'The View' co-hosts

'The View' Co-hosts Warn Democrats and Lawyers Should Be Ready to Defend Midterm Results Amid GOP 'Narrative' on 'Rigged' Elections

J.D. Vance's Family

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The remarks prompted online criticism, with some labeling the vice president a 'national embarrassment.'
Source: MEGA

The remarks prompted online criticism, with some labeling the vice president a 'national embarrassment.'

Vance particularly drew criticism because his wife, Usha Vance, is the daughter of Indian immigrants. They share four children together.

One X critic said, "So, if your wife brings some of her family to visit the U.S., would they know how to speak English? Over the last 200 years, countless generations of immigrants have come to the U.S. without knowing English."

Another person added, "Your wife is Asian don’t make yourself look ignorant, VP."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.