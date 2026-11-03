Chris Rock Admits He Hasn't Watched Adult Content in Years After Admitting Past Addiction: 'I Had to Get Away From It'

Rock acknowledged that he was unfaithful and admitted that his excessive adult content consumption was part of a period in his life he now views differently. Looking back, he said the experience left him deeply humbled.

The 61-year-old comedian opened up about his past behavior during an interview with GQ for its 2026 Men of the Year issue, also reflecting on the mistakes he made during his marriage to Malaak Compton-Rock .

Chris Rock has revealed that he has not watched adult content in five or six years after previously describing himself as addicted to it.

Chris admitted he was not a great husband and used to watch a lot of p*rn

During the interview with GQ, Rock revisited his 2018 Netflix special, Chris Rock: Tamborine, in which he discussed his struggles with adult content and his behavior as a husband.

When interviewer Zach Baron brought up his earlier comments, the comedian confirmed that he had stopped watching adult content several years ago.

"I was not a great husband. I watched a lot of p*rn. I don't watch p*rn anymore. I haven't watched p*rn in five, six years," he said.

Rock also reflected on how he views his past decisions today, admitting that they were not something he celebrated.

"It's not anything I'm proud of, but, you know, it's something I had to go through," he explained.

The comedian then compared his experience to a Marvel superhero discovering his abilities before realizing he is not invincible. He acknowledged that his own experiences eventually brought him back down to earth.

"I tested my powers. I definitely realized I wasn't God or anywhere near him, you know. And I was severely humbled as I should have been," he added.