Chris Rock Admits He Hasn't Watched Adult Content in Years After Admitting Past Addiction: 'I Had to Get Away From It'
Nov. 3 2026, Published 2:16 p.m. ET
Chris Rock has revealed that he has not watched adult content in five or six years after previously describing himself as addicted to it.
The 61-year-old comedian opened up about his past behavior during an interview with GQ for its 2026 Men of the Year issue, also reflecting on the mistakes he made during his marriage to Malaak Compton-Rock.
Rock acknowledged that he was unfaithful and admitted that his excessive adult content consumption was part of a period in his life he now views differently. Looking back, he said the experience left him deeply humbled.
Chris Rock Opens Up About Quitting Adult Content
During the interview with GQ, Rock revisited his 2018 Netflix special, Chris Rock: Tamborine, in which he discussed his struggles with adult content and his behavior as a husband.
When interviewer Zach Baron brought up his earlier comments, the comedian confirmed that he had stopped watching adult content several years ago.
"I was not a great husband. I watched a lot of p*rn. I don't watch p*rn anymore. I haven't watched p*rn in five, six years," he said.
Rock also reflected on how he views his past decisions today, admitting that they were not something he celebrated.
"It's not anything I'm proud of, but, you know, it's something I had to go through," he explained.
The comedian then compared his experience to a Marvel superhero discovering his abilities before realizing he is not invincible. He acknowledged that his own experiences eventually brought him back down to earth.
"I tested my powers. I definitely realized I wasn't God or anywhere near him, you know. And I was severely humbled as I should have been," he added.
Chris Rock Previously Discussed His Addiction in Netflix Special
Rock first spoke extensively about his habits in Chris Rock: Tamborine, which premiered on Netflix on February 14, 2018. During the special, he admitted that his viewing habits had become excessive and affected his expectations.
"When you start watching p*rn, any p*rn'll do," he said, before explaining how his consumption eventually led him to seek increasingly specific content to become aroused.
The comedian also addressed his infidelity, taking responsibility for his behavior during the marriage.
"I didn't listen. I wasn't kind. I had an attitude; I thought, 'I pay for everything, I can do what I want.' That s— don't f—ing work," he admitted.
His comments offered a candid look at the personal issues he had been dealing with before his marriage ended.
Chris Rock Said He Quit Adult Content After Seeking Therapy
In September 2020, Rock appeared on The Howard Stern Show and revealed that he had already gone 280 days without watching adult content.
He explained that therapy helped him understand the reasons behind his habit. According to Rock, his therapist believed he had been using adult content to cope with anxiety and unresolved trauma.
The comedian also described how the constant stimulation affected his ability to remain present.
"Your mind gets all these dopamine hits and you're kind of like in a daze - you don't even realize it - and you're not all there," he told Stern.
Rock said giving up the habit had also improved his interactions with other people.
"I'm actually better at socializing ... I'm enjoying people in a way I haven't enjoyed people," he added.
His 2020 comments showed that he had already begun making changes to his lifestyle several years before revealing that he had remained away from adult content for five or six years.
Chris Rock Reflects on His Marriage to Malaak Compton-Rock
Rock married Compton-Rock in 1996. The former couple announced their separation in 2014, and their divorce was finalized in August 2016. They share two daughters, Lola and Zahra.
During his latest GQ interview, Rock also discussed how the divorce affected his professional life, including the lengthy gap between his directorial projects Top Five and Misty Green.
"Nobody has a successful divorce, so that takes time," he said.
The comedian explained that he returned to touring and stand-up performances while trying to rebuild his life and finances.
"Then once it's done, okay, you're not sitting on the money you had before, so now you got to really make some money. So you go on tour, or two tours. So there was a lot of stand-up. There was a lot of getting my life together," he continued.