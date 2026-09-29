Rob Lowe Was 'Happy' When Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars — as Actor Hope Moment Would Erase His Own Embarrassing Awards Appearance

At the 61st Academy Awards in 1989, he graced the stage alongside Eileen Bowman for what he calls “the worst opening ever."

The two of them performed altered versions of various popular songs, and the performance is widely considered one of the most embarrassing moments in TV history.

Sadly, the slap didn't end up being the distraction Lowe hoped it'd be.

“When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, I was the only person happy," Lowe revealed. "Because I was like, ‘Oh, good. So now that’s the worst moment in Oscar history.'"

“But it turns out not really," he continued. "Turns out I still am dragged, dragged every year.”