Sylvester Stallone Reveals the 'Cold' Way He Was Told About the Shocking Death of His Son Sage

The Hollywood superstar, who has four other children, said he managed to cope with his grief and keep his composure for the sake of his loved ones and so that he could plan Sage's funeral – but heartbreak finally hit him days later.

"Because of the funeral, dealing with the mother, dealing with your life in the present, it just takes you into a whole other world," he told the New York Times.

"You go: Wow, I’m holding it together. When’s it going to happen?" he continued. "And then about a week later, I was all alone in my room, and a wail came out of me I’ve never heard before or since. It was just pain and grief and guilt. It was not human. But all I can say is that he was a very kind kid. He had a great mother."