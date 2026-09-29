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Home > News > Christopher Reeve

'It's Shocking': Christopher Reeve's Son and 'GMA' Correspondent Will, 34, Reveals Rare Testicular Cancer Diagnosis

Christopher Reeve's son, Will, revealed he had testicular cancer.
Source: MEGA

Christopher Reeve's son, Will, revealed he had testicular cancer.

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Sept. 29 2026, Published 10:27 a.m. ET

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Christopher Reeve's youngest son has revealed he was diagnosed with a rare form of testicular cancer earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can report.

Will Reeve, a correspondent for ABC's Good Morning America, received the diagnosis in April, when his new wife, whom he wed in January, encouraged him to get tested after he noticed a lump.

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Will Reeve went for testing at the encouragement of his new wife, Amanda.
Source: MEGA

Will Reeve went for testing at the encouragement of his new wife, Amanda.

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Reeve, 34, first noticed a tender lump while in the shower.

"I assumed it was nothing or would go away," he told People. But his wife of three months, Amanda Dubin Reeve, 30, urged him to get an ultrasound.

"I was stunned," Reeve recalled.

In early May, he underwent an orchiectomy, the standard surgical procedure for testicular cancer.

He is currently cancer-free, but will have scans and bloodwork three to four times a year to check for any recurrence of the disease.

More to come... This is a developing story.

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