'It's Shocking': Christopher Reeve's Son and 'GMA' Correspondent Will, 34, Reveals Rare Testicular Cancer Diagnosis

Reeve, 34, first noticed a tender lump while in the shower.

"I assumed it was nothing or would go away," he told People. But his wife of three months, Amanda Dubin Reeve, 30, urged him to get an ultrasound.

"I was stunned," Reeve recalled.

In early May, he underwent an orchiectomy, the standard surgical procedure for testicular cancer.

He is currently cancer-free, but will have scans and bloodwork three to four times a year to check for any recurrence of the disease.

More to come... This is a developing story.