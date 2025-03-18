Rob Lowe's Most Outrageous Scandals Revisited as He Celebrates Turning 61 Sober — Including How His SON Found Out About Teen Sex Tape Scandal

The now 61-year-old has been open about his journey to sobriety after decided to go to rehab in 1990 for alcoholism and substance abuse at age 34.

Lowe confessed the road to rehab wasn't easy and included a lot of "baby steps."

He told People: "Getting sober was an incremental decision. It's baby steps until you're ready. You can't do it until you're really ready."

One of those first steps was when he saw Warren Beatty in the 1975 film Shampoo.