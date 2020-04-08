Hugh Hefner paid $1.5 million for the 5.2 acre Holmby Hills, California Playboy mansion back in 1971. Within two years, the Playboy founder and publisher had completed a full court effort to custom craft a home that would become legendary.

Over the next four decades, that is exactly what the Playboy Mansion evolved into … that is until the iconic pop culture figure died at the age of 91. During his time as the king of his castle, the mansion was the epicenter for a sexually and culturally progressive movement as well as some epic parties that have long been a dream of party-goers across the globe. Sadly, they no longer exist, but the stories and the memories remain.

Here are some of the memories of a few celebrities (like Rob Lowe) and some other people who detail several of the wildest moments from some very wild Playboy mansion parties.