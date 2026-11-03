Donald Trump’s Granddaughter Kai, 19, Shares Update on Mom Vanessa After Cancer Journey: 'She’s Doing Great Now'

Kai Trump has opened up about her mother Vanessa Trump's breast cancer journey, revealing how she supported her through treatment and why the experience brought their family closer.

In an exclusive interview with OK!, the 19-year-old said she accompanied Vanessa to every treatment and doctor's appointment after her diagnosis. She also described the emotional toll the news took on her and her siblings, who made an effort to keep their mother happy while she focused on her health.

Vanessa, 48, announced in October that she was cancer-free, six months after revealing her diagnosis. Kai said she was grateful her mother had recovered and hoped their experience would encourage others to support loved ones facing cancer.