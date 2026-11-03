Donald Trump’s Granddaughter Kai, 19, Shares Update on Mom Vanessa After Cancer Journey: 'She’s Doing Great Now'
Nov. 3 2026, Published 2:07 p.m. ET
Kai Trump has opened up about her mother Vanessa Trump's breast cancer journey, revealing how she supported her through treatment and why the experience brought their family closer.
In an exclusive interview with OK!, the 19-year-old said she accompanied Vanessa to every treatment and doctor's appointment after her diagnosis. She also described the emotional toll the news took on her and her siblings, who made an effort to keep their mother happy while she focused on her health.
Vanessa, 48, announced in October that she was cancer-free, six months after revealing her diagnosis. Kai said she was grateful her mother had recovered and hoped their experience would encourage others to support loved ones facing cancer.
Kai Trump Says She Attended Every Treatment With Her Mom
Vanessa received her diagnosis around the time Kai was preparing to graduate from high school. Despite dealing with her own health concerns, she made sure her daughter could enjoy her graduation and birthday celebrations.
"She's doing great now. She's cancer-free, and I'm very thankful that she is, because I went to every single treatment with her," Kai told OK!.
The teenager added that she was present whenever her mother met with a doctor, giving her a firsthand understanding of what the treatment process involved.
The experience was especially difficult because Kai considers Vanessa her "favorite person ever." She acknowledged that the uncertainty surrounding the diagnosis was frightening, but the family tried to make things easier for her mother.
Kai explained that she and her siblings kept their family activities going while Vanessa underwent treatment and surgery at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.
She also made trips to the hospital with her mother's favorite cookies and looked for ways to lift her spirits.
Vanessa Trump Revealed Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis in May
Vanessa publicly disclosed her breast cancer diagnosis on May 20, 2026, in an Instagram statement. She said she was working with her medical team to develop a treatment plan and thanked the doctors who had performed a procedure earlier that week.
"I am staying focused and hopeful," she wrote, while acknowledging the support she had received from her family, children and loved ones.
The diagnosis had come in April, according to Kai, although Vanessa did not publicly share the news until the following month.
Vanessa later discussed her experience in a conversation with Kai and Dr. Nicole Saphier, explaining the importance of recognizing changes in one's health.
In the interview, she recalled experiencing extreme fatigue before discovering her cancer and encouraged women to pay attention to symptoms that might otherwise be overlooked.
Kai and Her Siblings Helped Vanessa During Treatment
Kai also spoke about the impact of Vanessa's diagnosis on their family during an August interview with Fox News Digital. She explained that she and her siblings had to take on more responsibilities at home while their mother concentrated on her recovery.
"She always really took care of her five kids," Kai said, noting that everyone stepped in to make sure Vanessa remained comfortable and did not feel overwhelmed.
The family also tried to maintain a sense of normalcy throughout the difficult period. Kai said spending time together and keeping their usual activities going helped take her mother's mind off the treatments and surgery.
The experience gave Kai a new appreciation for the importance of supporting loved ones through serious health challenges.
In August, she also described the emotional time she spent with Vanessa before leaving for college, revealing that the two shared several tearful moments.
Vanessa Announces She Is Cancer-Free After Clear Test Results
The announcement was part of a longer conversation featuring Vanessa, Kai, and Dr. Nicole Saphier.
Released during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the discussion focused on Vanessa's experience, early detection, and the importance of paying attention to changes in one's health.
Kai and her mother also visited the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida, on October 29.
They met with patients and medical staff and brought pink roses to express their appreciation for the people involved in cancer care.
For Kai, hearing other patients share their experiences was particularly meaningful after witnessing her mother's treatment firsthand.
She explained that seeing the different ways people responded to treatment helped her understand how individual every cancer journey can be.
The teenager also revealed that the experience had turned her into an advocate for breast cancer awareness. She said she wanted to support as many people as possible and encourage families to be present for loved ones facing the disease.