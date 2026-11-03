EXCLUSIVE: Trump-Pardoned Jan. 6 Figure Accused of Threatening to Execute Federal Judges in Explosive FBI Complaint

A January 6 figure who received a presidential pardon from Donald Trump is facing fresh federal allegations after allegedly threatening to execute judges connected to the Capitol riot cases, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr., also known as Cleve Meredith, is accused of posting a chilling message on Facebook declaring that federal judges involved in January 6 proceedings would be executed.

The explosive criminal complaint, filed October 29 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, comes after Meredith was previously convicted of threatening former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — a conviction later wiped away by Trump's sweeping January 6 pardons.