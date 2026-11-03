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Home > Politics > The View

'The View' Co-hosts Warn Democrats and Lawyers Should Be Ready to Defend Midterm Results Amid GOP 'Narrative' on 'Rigged' Elections

Split image of Donald Trump and 'The View' co-hosts
Source: MEGA

The women of 'The View' think Democrats might have to defend the results of the 2026 midterm elections.

Nov. 3 2026, Published 2:03 p.m. ET

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The women of The View think Democrats may need to ready themselves for a fight after the midterm elections, RadarOnline.com reports.

During a recent episode of the hit morning show, the co-hosts weighed in on whether Donald Trump and other Republicans would challenge the results if Democrats won.

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Sara Haines Slams Trump

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Sara Haines suggested Donald Trump wasn't an 'honest' president.
Source: MEGA

Sara Haines suggested Donald Trump wasn't an 'honest' president.

They kicked off the conversation by responding to the President's claim that he'd accept the election results as long as they were "honest."

“He wouldn’t know honest if it bumped him in his face,” Sara Haines quipped. “So, I don’t know what he’s looking for in these elections, and they do have to stop the narrative that any election the Republicans don’t win is rigged, and if they do win, it was fair."

Haines further suggested that asking Trump if he would accept the election results no longer feels strange considering everything that happened on January 6, 2021.

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Alyssa Farah Griffin Cites January 6

Alyssa Farah Griffin said the Trump administratoin shouldn't be shocked by questions about accepting election results.
Source: MEGA

Alyssa Farah Griffin said the Trump administratoin shouldn't be shocked by questions about accepting election results.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who worked at the White House during Trump's first term, couldn't help but concur.

“You forfeited your right to clutch your pearls over these questions if you supported January 6," she explained. "Todd Blanche, the Attorney General, also had an exchange with Dana Bash, and he’s like, ‘How dare you ask!’ And it’s like, ‘Well, we’ve seen this movie before.’”

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Sunny Hostin Tells Democrats to Prepare

Image of Sunny Hostin believes Republicans are 'saying the quiet part out loud.'
Source: MEGA

Sunny Hostin believes Republicans are 'saying the quiet part out loud.'

Sunny Hostin interjected to tell Democrats to brace themselves for what could be to come.

“They are saying the quiet part out loud, folks,” she argued. “They are saying already, ‘We are going to challenge these election results.’ So I hope that the Democratic Party is prepared."

"I hope those lawyers are prepared, and they are prepared to defend the results of the election," Hostin added.

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Hillary Clinton on 'The View'

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Image of During her appearance on 'The View,' Hillary Clinton predicted how Trump might react to the 2026 midterm election results.
Source: MEGA

During her appearance on 'The View,' Hillary Clinton predicted how Trump might react to the 2026 midterm election results.

The co-hosts' latest remarks were echoed by Hillary Clinton during her recent appearance on the show, as she predicted that Trump might feel "cornered" if Democrats win both the House and the Senate.

“There is going to be an effort to try to convince certain states not to certify election results, to hold the votes," the former U.S. Secretary of State theorized.

"There may well be efforts by an outgoing Congress under Republican leadership to try to launch investigations into certain elections," Clinton added. "We have a pretty good idea of all these tactics they might deploy.”

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