'The View' Co-hosts Warn Democrats and Lawyers Should Be Ready to Defend Midterm Results Amid GOP 'Narrative' on 'Rigged' Elections

They kicked off the conversation by responding to the President's claim that he'd accept the election results as long as they were "honest."

“He wouldn’t know honest if it bumped him in his face,” Sara Haines quipped. “So, I don’t know what he’s looking for in these elections, and they do have to stop the narrative that any election the Republicans don’t win is rigged, and if they do win, it was fair."

Haines further suggested that asking Trump if he would accept the election results no longer feels strange considering everything that happened on January 6, 2021.