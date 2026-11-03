Kai Trump Shuts Down Romance Rumors With Miami Football Star Jake Weinberg: 'Just Friends'

Kai Trump and University of Miami football player Jake Weinberg are not romantically involved, her representative has confirmed, putting an end to speculation about the two student-athletes.

A representative for the 19-year-old granddaughter of President Donald Trump told TMZ on November 2 that she and Weinberg are "just friends" and are not dating.

Rumors began circulating after the pair were reportedly spotted at the same restaurant in Palm Beach.

Although both attend the University of Miami, their connection to the school does not indicate a romantic relationship. The representative's statement is the clearest response to the claims; neither has publicly confirmed a romance.