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Home > Celebrity > Kai Trump

Kai Trump Shuts Down Romance Rumors With Miami Football Star Jake Weinberg: 'Just Friends'

Split image of Kai Trump and Jake Weinberg

Kai Trump enrolled at the University of Miami for the 2026-27 academic year

Nov. 3 2026, Published 1:59 p.m. ET

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Kai Trump and University of Miami football player Jake Weinberg are not romantically involved, her representative has confirmed, putting an end to speculation about the two student-athletes.

A representative for the 19-year-old granddaughter of President Donald Trump told TMZ on November 2 that she and Weinberg are "just friends" and are not dating.

Rumors began circulating after the pair were reportedly spotted at the same restaurant in Palm Beach.

Although both attend the University of Miami, their connection to the school does not indicate a romantic relationship. The representative's statement is the clearest response to the claims; neither has publicly confirmed a romance.

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Palm Beach Sighting Fueled Online Rumors

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Image Of Jake Weinberg and Kai Trump
Source: @ Jake Weinberg/ IG; Kai Trump/ YT

A representative for Trump denied the rumors and said there is no romantic relationship between the two.

Speculation about Trump and Weinberg gained traction after they were reportedly seen at a Palm Beach restaurant. The sighting prompted social media users to suggest that the two were dating, although no details of a romantic relationship were established.

Trump's representative subsequently dismissed the claims in a statement to TMZ, clarifying that the pair share a friendship rather than a romantic connection. Neither the restaurant sighting nor their shared university provides evidence of anything more.

Trump, 19, is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump. She is also the granddaughter of President Donald Trump and has developed a public profile through her competitive golf career and social media presence.

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About Kai Trump and Being On Miami's Golf Team

Image Of Kai Trump
Source: @ KAI TRUMP/ YT

Trump is a golfer on the University of Miami women’s golf team.

Trump joined the University of Miami for the 2026-27 academic year as a member of its women's golf program. The university's official roster lists her as a freshman from Stuart, Florida.

Her arrival at Miami placed her in the same university community as Weinberg, although the two represent different athletic programs. Trump is pursuing collegiate golf, while Weinberg competes for the Hurricanes' football team.

The golfer has attracted public attention through her sporting career and her connection to the Trump family. However, the latest dating speculation was not supported by any confirmed relationship, and her representative has now directly addressed the claims.

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Jake Weinberg Transferred from Florida State

Image Of Jake Weinberg with his parents
Source: @ Jake Weiberg/ IG

Jake Weinberg plays kicker for the Miami Hurricanes football team.

Weinberg joined Miami after spending his first two college football seasons at Florida State University. According to his official Miami roster biography, he was the Seminoles' starting kicker in all 12 games during the 2025 season before transferring to the Hurricanes.

The kicker has made a strong start at his new school. TMZ reported on November 2 that he had converted all 43 of his extra-point attempts and seven of eight field-goal attempts for Miami.

His performance has made him a contributor to the Hurricanes' scoring this season. The university's roster also identifies him as a redshirt sophomore from Boynton Beach, Florida.

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Kai Trump Says Dating Is 'Awkward' With Secret Service Protection

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Image Of Kai Trump
Source: @ KAI TRUMP/ YT

Trump and Weinberg attend the same university but compete in different sports.

Trump previously discussed the challenges of dating while receiving around-the-clock Secret Service protection during an appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast in January 2026.

At the time, the then-18-year-old explained that having security agents nearby could make ordinary dating experiences uncomfortable. She described the situation as "really awkward" when agents sat just two tables away during a date.

She also explained that she had gradually learned to focus on the person she was spending time with rather than the agents accompanying her.

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