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Home > News > Kai Trump

Inside Kai Trump's Lavish College Life in Miami — After Prez's Granddaughter, 19, Faced Intense Backlash Over Apartment and Major Shopping Spree

kai trump college life backlash luxury apartment major shopping spree
Source: @KAITRUMP/INSTAGRAM

Kai Trump’s Miami college life has drawn scrutiny over her luxury apartment, Sephora haul, demanding golf schedule, and security concerns.

Oct. 9 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET

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Kai Trump's freshman year at the University of Miami has drawn significant attention.

The 19-year-old granddaughter of US President Donald Trump is facing online criticism after sharing videos and posts of her luxurious off-campus apartment and $531 cosmetics spree. Online trolls focused on comparing her spending and living arrangements with the financial pressures many college students face.

Some commentators called her lifestyle "spoiled" and "out of touch," while others in support pointed out the security challenges that differentiate her life from that of normal students.

RadarOnline.com takes a closer look at what happened.

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Kai Trump Criticized For Staying At Luxurious Apartment And Sephora Purchase Bill

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The YouTube vlog featuring her luxurious off-campus apartment and a $531 Sephora purchase prompted online criticism. Kai gave a tour of her two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment where she lives alone.

The space includes a spacious kitchen, modern fireplace, private office, and a walk-in closet. Kai said she felt "very, very lucky,” acknowledging her privilege.

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Image of Donald Trump and granddaughter Kai tRump
Source: @KAITRUMP/INSTAGRAM

Kai Trump announced her commitment to Miami years ago and joined the team for the 2026–27 season as a freshman.

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Some said her high-profile family and security needs make her college experience unusual. An online debate commenced with commentators calling the apartment excessive for a college freshman and calling her a "spoiled child."

However, others argued that a standard dorm room could have compromised the security arrangements required for a member of the President's family.

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Photo of Kai Trump
Source: @KAITRUMP/INSTAGRAM

Many social media users have questioned her expenses and called her living as freshmen to be excessive.

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Online Users Question Recent Makeup Spree

Criticism flared in October again when the golfer documented a shopping trip to a Miami Sephora. After consulting a makeup artist about a natural look, the shopping trip bought 16 products for a total of $531.79. The shopping trip haul included items from Dior, YSL Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury, Hourglass, and Summer Fridays.

Online spectators began comparing the bill to the amount spent by students on groceries. Some even urged Trump to consider how much money others survive on.

Previously, she mentioned using a financial app called Krak for purchases and received 2% cash back.

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Photo of Kai Trump
Source: @KAITRUMP/INSTAGRAM

Kai admitted her daily routine is too demanding and is tired for social life.

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About Kai Trump's College Life

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Kai's account offers a less glamorous picture of campus life. Previously, Trump described her life as quiet and demanding, with a routine including morning workouts, golf practices, and class.

She admitted that she is often too tired for a social life. "I'm here for golf. I'm not here to party in Miami," she said.

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Security is another part of her daily routine. Kai said Secret Service agents accompany her everywhere on the university campus. This makes it "kind of hard to walk around anywhere."

The protection, while necessary, sets her apart from most students and thus complicates everyday campus activities.

The golfer mentioned she hasn't spent a single weekend in Miami and drives back 80 minutes to her family home in Jupiter. Florida. During the visit, she decompresses, spends time with relatives, and cooks.

The contrast between Trump's expensive purchase and her demanding athletic life has become an open discussion about privilege, privacy, and what college life seems like for members of prominent political families.

These online posts have always been open to scrutiny, and most freshmen face this.

Her life in Miami suggests a luxurious experience, with training, coursework, and constant security.

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