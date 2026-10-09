Inside Kai Trump's Lavish College Life in Miami — After Prez's Granddaughter, 19, Faced Intense Backlash Over Apartment and Major Shopping Spree

Kai Trump's freshman year at the University of Miami has drawn significant attention.

The 19-year-old granddaughter of US President Donald Trump is facing online criticism after sharing videos and posts of her luxurious off-campus apartment and $531 cosmetics spree. Online trolls focused on comparing her spending and living arrangements with the financial pressures many college students face.

Some commentators called her lifestyle "spoiled" and "out of touch," while others in support pointed out the security challenges that differentiate her life from that of normal students.

RadarOnline.com takes a closer look at what happened.