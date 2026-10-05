'Out of Touch': Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 19, Slammed Over $537 Luxury Makeup Haul Amid America's Economic Crisis

Kai Trump has been torched as "out of touch" after the college freshman casually blew more than $500 on pricey beauty products her professional makeup artist recommended, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Donald Trump's 19-year-old granddaughter was advised by makeup guru Brianna Michele to invest in specific new products to achieve a "five-minute face" look, as the student-athlete wanted a more natural and easily put-together appearance.

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Kai Trump's Professional Makeup Artist Gives Her Advice

Source: Kai Trump/YouTube Kai Trump listened intently as her professional makeup artist Bri Michele told her what new items to purchase.

"I love doing my own makeup sometimes, but I also like when you do my makeup, and when you do it, it always looks sometimes better. So, if you could help me out and let me know what products you think I should get and how to do it," Kai told Michele on a video call as part of her newest YouTube vlog that dropped on Saturday, October 3. "I'm thinking we stick to something super simple, like really, really easy. Like, five-minute face is really in right now," Michele shared, adding, "So, I was thinking, I made a super easy list. So that way, when you go to buy this, it's already on a list with the shade, easy, all that stuff." At the bottom of the screen, Kai noted to fans, "Check out my ShopMy link in the description to get the makeup."

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No Shame in Kai Trump's Shopping Game

Source: Kai Trump/YouTube Kai Trump showed of the receipt revealing the list of her 16 pricey new beauty products.

Kai headed to a Sephora store in Miami and came back to her apartment with a bag full of items totaling a whopping $531.79. The University of Miami golf recruit then showed off the long receipt, revealing that many items cost upwards of $50 each. Kai then held up the products from her haul one by one, including a YSL Beauty All Hours Hyper Bronzer, Dior Backstage Glow Maximizer Palette, Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder, and several items from the brands Houglass and Summer Fridays. The Trump family scion also noted during her shopping spree that she was using her Krak card, a "money app I use for my everyday spending," where Kai noted, "I can get up to 2% cash back on my purchases with no hidden fees," and used a shot of the card and the item's prices when showing them off at home.

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Critics Go Off on Kai Trump: 'Join the Real World'

Source: Kai Trump/YouTube Kai Trump showed off her haul of new makeup products, including designer brands like Dior.

Critics were aghast at her spending. "She spent $500 on makeup; that's what I spend on groceries for the month," one person sneered. "This is great, but most college kids can’t afford this high-end makeup. You should do a video highlighting the dupes for all of this makeup," a second person noted, telling Kai she should be offering up more affordable options. "REALLY. SIXTEEN ITEMS for a simple freshen up? $531.00 bill. Join the REAL WORLD!" a third user fumed. "No one mentioning $500+ at Sephora? Out of touch," a fourth person wrote. A fifth told the teen, "Kai, you do not need all that makeup. I wonder how many college students see this and wish they had that kind of money, even to buy their lunches... Wake up and see how the rest of the world lives."

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Kai Trump Roasted Over Freshman College Apartment Tour

Source: Kai Trump/YouTube Kai Trump gave fans a tour of her spacious 2-bedroom apartment off campus where she lives alone.