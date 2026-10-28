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Home > News > Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Are Discussing 'Marriage,' Sources Claim — as Relationship is 'Stronger Than Ever' After Challenging Year

picture of Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump could soon be taking the next level in their relationship.

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Oct. 28 2026, Published 1:01 p.m. ET

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Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump have discussed the idea of getting married following their challenging year, according to new claims RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The couple is "stronger than ever" and considering taking their relationship to the next level, according to sources.

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'They Absolutely See a Future Together'

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picture of Tiger Woods
Source: MEGA

Woods and Vanessa Trump 'are serious about each other,' sources claim.

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A source claimed: "They're very serious about each other and absolutely see a future together. Marriage is something they've talked about, but that doesn't mean a proposal is necessarily around the corner."

Over the past 12 months, the pair have endured a torrid time in their individual personal lives.

The legendary golfer, 50, was arrested for driving under the influence in March, before Vanessa, 48, revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Woods pleaded no contest to reckless driving and refusal to submit to a lawful test in September after striking a deal with prosecutors, while last week, Vanessa, who was previously married to Donald Trump Jr., revealed she’s now cancer-free.

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'Tough Times Have Brought Them Closer'

picture of vanessa trump
Source: MEGA

Vanessa Trump and Woods have leaned on each other over the past year.

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The insider told a publication: "Going through difficult times together has brought them closer and shown them that they can count on one another. It's one thing to enjoy the good times together, but they've also seen how the other person handles things when life gets difficult.

"They've both been through a lot this past year and have really leaned on each other."

The couple’s marriage talk comes days after the iconic athlete posed up for a rare photo with Vanessa to celebrate her latest health update.

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Posing Up for Rare Photo

picture of Tiger Woods, Vanessa Trump, Kai Trump and Donald John Trump III.
Source: @KAITRUMP/YOUTUBE

Woods and Vanessa Trump shared a moment with her daughter, Kai, and Donald John Trump III.

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The 15-time major winner featured in a snap posted in a video of Vanessa talking about her cancer journey with her daughter, Kai Trump.

The picture showed the mom of five with her arm around Woods next to a "congratulations" sign, alongside her two eldest children, 19-year-old Kai and 17-year-old Donald John Trump III.

Speaking about her experience on Kai's vlog, Vanessa said: "You need to be surrounded by the people that love you, support you, and give you your space as well because you really need to have that time to yourself to absorb it all," before adding that she "couldn't have done it without my kids."

"It's also a good thing to get the genetic testing, because then obviously, me, my sister, my brothers, too… if (mom) did test positive for any of the genetic stuff, then I would get tested for it to see if I had it," added Kai.

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picture of Vanessa Trump and Kai Trump
Source: @KAITRUMP/YOUTUBE

Vanessa Trump opened up to Kai about her cancer journey.

Vanessa recommended that women "check as early as possible" and to always pay attention to their bodies. She revealed that she had been suffering from pain in her arm, but she ignored it, believing it to be muscular strain.

"But I'm stronger than ever," Vanessa continued. "I just played dodgeball the other day with my little Chloe and Spencer (we played) basketball. I'm back playing my tennis, so I'm back better than ever."

Woods and Vanessa began dating in late 2024 and went public on social media on March 23, 2025.

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