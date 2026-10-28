Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Are Discussing 'Marriage,' Sources Claim — as Relationship is 'Stronger Than Ever' After Challenging Year

The 15-time major winner featured in a snap posted in a video of Vanessa talking about her cancer journey with her daughter, Kai Trump.

The picture showed the mom of five with her arm around Woods next to a "congratulations" sign, alongside her two eldest children, 19-year-old Kai and 17-year-old Donald John Trump III.

Speaking about her experience on Kai's vlog, Vanessa said: "You need to be surrounded by the people that love you, support you, and give you your space as well because you really need to have that time to yourself to absorb it all," before adding that she "couldn't have done it without my kids."

"It's also a good thing to get the genetic testing, because then obviously, me, my sister, my brothers, too… if (mom) did test positive for any of the genetic stuff, then I would get tested for it to see if I had it," added Kai.