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Home > Top Stories Right > Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods Poses in Rare Photo With Vanessa Trump After President's Former Daughter-in-Law Reveals She's Cancer-Free

picture of Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump
Source: MEGA/@KAITRUMP;YOUTUBE

Tiger Woods appeared healthier than ever in rare photo with girlfriend Vanessa Trump.

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Oct. 26 2026, Published 2:47 p.m. ET

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Tiger Woods had a healthy glow while posing for a rare photo with girlfriend Vanessa Trump after she was declared cancer-free.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the troubled golf legend, 50, was featured in a snap posted in a video of Vanessa, 48, talking about her cancer journey with daughter Kai Trump.

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Woods Was Looking Happy and Healthy

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picture of Tiger Woods, Vanessa Trump, Kai Trump and Donald John Trump III.
Source: @KAITRUMP;YOUTUBE

Tiger Woods posed with girlfriend Vanessa Trump and her two eldest children.

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The picture showed the mom-of-five with her arm around Woods next to a "congratulations" sign, alongside her two eldest children, 19-year-old Kai and 17-year-old Donald John Trump III.

The 15-time major winner was charged with suspicion of driving under the influence after he was involved in a rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, after Vanessa's cancer diagnosis.

He's since reportedly spent time in rehab abroad in a bid to get his health back on track, but has rarely been seen in public.

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'Surround Yourself With People Who Love You'

picture of Vanessa Trump
Source: MEGA

Vanessa opened up about her cancer journey in Kai's vlog.

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But Woods was on hand to support Vanessa as she got the all-clear from doctors following her battle with cancer.

Speaking about her experience on Kai's vlog, Vanessa said: "You need to be surrounded by the people that love you, support you, and give you your space as well because you really need to have that time to yourself to absorb it all," before adding that she "couldn't have done it without my kids."

"It's also a good thing to get the genetic testing, because then obviously, me, my sister, my brothers, too… if (mom) did test positive for any of the genetic stuff then I would get tested for it to see if I had it," added Kai.

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Connected Via Their Children

picture of tiger woods
Source: MEGA

Woods and Vanessa grew close through their kids' friendship.

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Vanessa recommended that women "check as early as possible" and to always pay attention to their bodies.

She claimed to have been suffering from pain in her arm but she ignored it, believing it to be muscular strain.

"But I'm stronger than ever," Vanessa continued. "I just played dodgeball the other day with my little Chloe and Spencer, (we played) basketball. I'm back playing my tennis so I'm back better than ever."

Woods and Vanessa began dating in late 2024 and went public on social media on March 23, 2025.

They connected through their children – both Kai and Tiger's children play competitive golf – with Kai having attended the same high school as Tiger's son Charlie.

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picture of tiger woods
Source: MEGA

Woods had his license revoked for five years.

Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving after his car crash in Florida last month. He was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, and his license was revoked for five years.

The golfer was initially charged with a DUI, but he chose to take a plea deal. Prosecutors dropped the DUI in favor of Woods pleading to reckless driving and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

"There are no exceptions. If you were to drive for any reason at all, you would go immediately back to jail," the judge informed Woods as they insisted the consequence "is for the safety of the public," according to ABC News.

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