Tiger Woods Poses in Rare Photo With Vanessa Trump After President's Former Daughter-in-Law Reveals She's Cancer-Free

RadarOnline.com can reveal the troubled golf legend, 50, was featured in a snap posted in a video of Vanessa, 48, talking about her cancer journey with daughter Kai Trump .

He's since reportedly spent time in rehab abroad in a bid to get his health back on track, but has rarely been seen in public.

The 15-time major winner was charged with suspicion of driving under the influence after he was involved in a rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, after Vanessa's cancer diagnosis.

The picture showed the mom-of-five with her arm around Woods next to a "congratulations" sign, alongside her two eldest children, 19-year-old Kai and 17-year-old Donald John Trump III.

But Woods was on hand to support Vanessa as she got the all-clear from doctors following her battle with cancer.

Speaking about her experience on Kai's vlog, Vanessa said: "You need to be surrounded by the people that love you, support you, and give you your space as well because you really need to have that time to yourself to absorb it all," before adding that she "couldn't have done it without my kids."

"It's also a good thing to get the genetic testing, because then obviously, me, my sister, my brothers, too… if (mom) did test positive for any of the genetic stuff then I would get tested for it to see if I had it," added Kai.