Vanessa Trump Reveals She's 'Finally Cancer-Free' — 6 Months After First Disclosing Diagnosis
Oct. 26 2026, Updated 11:23 a.m. ET
Vanessa Trump is officially cancer-free, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The 48-year-old announced the news in a video shared on Instagram by her daughter Kai Trump on Friday, October 23. In the video, the two of them discuss Vanessa's experience with the disease.
Vanessa Trump is Cancer-Free
“My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer in April, so we thought we would share her story and how she was diagnosed and how she overcame it," Kai explained.
"October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about early detection, education, and support for those affected by breast cancer," the caption reads. "I sat down with my mom and Dr. Nicole Saphier to talk about my mom’s journey with breast cancer and learn more about prevention and early detection."
Kai ended her post by inviting viewers to her YouTube channel for an important conversation about "how we can take proactive steps toward our health."
Vanessa Trump Discusses Cancer Journey
Dr. Saphier, a radiologist and Fox News medical contributor, stressed the importance of prevention and early detection.
"It feels different for everyone," she said. "The reason I like social media talking about breast cancer is because it's reminding people that it is common."
Vanessa, who was previously married to Donald Trump Jr., first revealed her breast cancer diagnosis earlier this year.
Vanessa Trump Announced Cancer Diagnosis
“I want to share a personal health update. I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan,” the mother-of-five wrote on Instagram in May.
“I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me,” she continued. "I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me."
“Thank you for your kindness and support it truly means more than I can express. I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery.”
Vanessa Trump Updated Fans After Surgery
In June, Vanessa shared an update with her followers while in recovery from surgery.
At the time, she said she was "grateful to be healing and moving forward" and that she was preparing to begin the second stage of her treatment.