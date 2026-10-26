Vanessa Trump Reveals She's 'Finally Cancer-Free' — 6 Months After First Disclosing Diagnosis

“My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer in April, so we thought we would share her story and how she was diagnosed and how she overcame it," Kai explained.

"October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about early detection, education, and support for those affected by breast cancer," the caption reads. "I sat down with my mom and Dr. Nicole Saphier to talk about my mom’s journey with breast cancer and learn more about prevention and early detection."

Kai ended her post by inviting viewers to her YouTube channel for an important conversation about "how we can take proactive steps toward our health."