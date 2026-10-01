Paralyzed Lindsay Clancy Remains Under 24-Hour Watch at State Psychiatric Facility — as Lawyer Says She Is 'Living in Her Own Tragic World'

As state prosecutors weigh whether or not to retry the 36-year-old, her lawyer, Kevin Reddington, says the five-week trial, coupled with the fallout and fury after the jury deadlocked, has taken a toll on her.

"She's not a happy person, obviously," Reddington told a publication. "She's living in her own tragic world. It's constant. She's a very sad person and understandably so, especially even with the paralysis and her life and what she's living with. I hate to say it because she is such a kind and wonderful individual, but that's her life that she’s living."

Reddington said Clancy gets near-daily visits from her parents, who are retired and living in Connecticut, and is aware and thankful for all the support she's been receiving, even as she navigates her depression.

"She's in a hospital for mental care; she's paralyzed, her children are gone, her husband's divorced her, he's now remarried," he said. "She just lives in a state of constant sadness, but she's very resilient and accepting. She just moves forward."