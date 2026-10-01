Paralyzed Lindsay Clancy Remains Under 24-Hour Watch at State Psychiatric Facility — as Lawyer Says She Is 'Living in Her Own Tragic World'
Oct. 1 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Lindsay Clancy "lives in a state of constant sadness" after the trial for the murder of her three young children ended in a mistrial, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Massachusetts mother, who is paralyzed from the waist down after a failed suicide attempt, is under 24/7 suicide watch at Tewksbury Hospital, a state psychiatric facility.
'She's Not a Happy Person'
As state prosecutors weigh whether or not to retry the 36-year-old, her lawyer, Kevin Reddington, says the five-week trial, coupled with the fallout and fury after the jury deadlocked, has taken a toll on her.
"She's not a happy person, obviously," Reddington told a publication. "She's living in her own tragic world. It's constant. She's a very sad person and understandably so, especially even with the paralysis and her life and what she's living with. I hate to say it because she is such a kind and wonderful individual, but that's her life that she’s living."
Reddington said Clancy gets near-daily visits from her parents, who are retired and living in Connecticut, and is aware and thankful for all the support she's been receiving, even as she navigates her depression.
"She's in a hospital for mental care; she's paralyzed, her children are gone, her husband's divorced her, he's now remarried," he said. "She just lives in a state of constant sadness, but she's very resilient and accepting. She just moves forward."
Kevin Reddington's New Defense of Lindsay Clancy
Clancy remains charged with murder in the strangulation deaths of her three children – Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and 8-month-old Callan. Her lawyer has argued that she was in the throes of postpartum psychosis at the time and was overmedicated.
"I blame it without hesitation on the medical psychiatric industry and pharmacology," said Reddington. "The drugs are... They are Satan’s product, and the damage that was done to this young lady through incompetent, inefficient psychiatric treatment."
At Clancy's most recent hearing, Reddington again urged the judge to dismiss the case and introduced a new twist to her defense, now arguing that the prosecution presented a "total and complete lack of evidence" of Clancy's guilt.
"I ask the court to look back at the evidence presented and ask yourself, where is the evidence that she did this?" Reddington said on Tuesday, September 29.
Kevin Reddington Says There is a 'Lack of Evidence' Lindsay Clancy Killed Her Children
Reddington focused on Clancy's mental and physical condition when she was found, badly injured and bleeding in the yard outside her home after allegedly jumping out of a second-story window. The failed suicide attempt left her paralyzed from the waist down.
The lawyer further claimed that Clancy does not even remember her alleged crime, and there is no evidence she ever confessed to the killings.
"Where is the admission? Where does she say that she did this?" Reddington asked, recapping his claims that she was psychotic and delusional at the time of the children’s deaths.
Prosecutors Fire Back Against Kevin Reddington's Claims
Prosecutors called the notion that Clancy doesn't remember or never actually killed her kids "laughable."
Shanan Buckingham pointed out at trial that Clancy didn't contest that she killed her kids, but rather argued she couldn't be held criminally responsible because she was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis at the time.
"Now, for the first time, the defense is arguing that there is no evidence that she did this," Buckingham said, shocked.
Judge William Sullivan advised that he would take the defense request into consideration before setting the next hearing date for Nov. 2. He advised that he would like to finalize a date for a retrial at that hearing.