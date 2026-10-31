EXCLUSIVE: 'Furious' King Charles 'Considered Stripping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of Royal Titles'

The couple, who abandoned their duties as working royals in 2020, traveled to the African country to promote charitable initiatives and the Invictus Games, prompting concerns about their continued use of royal status.

A royal source claimed the extraordinary reception Harry and Markle received in Nigeria had caused considerable frustration within Buckingham Palace, particularly because their engagements appeared almost indistinguishable from an official royal visit.

The insider added: "From the moment Harry and Meghan arrived, the entire trip had the appearance of a traditional royal tour. There were enthusiastic crowds, elaborate welcomes, ceremonial performances and a carefully organized schedule of visits to schools, charities and community organizations.

"They were being treated with the sort of attention and deference normally reserved for senior members of the royal family on official business. That was a major source of irritation for Charles and William, because the Sussexes had stepped away from representing the monarchy but were still enjoying much of the prestige associated with it."

The source claimed the apparent similarities between the Nigeria visit and an official royal engagement had intensified tensions between the Sussexes and the royal household.

They noted, "William was reportedly absolutely incensed by what he saw as Harry and Meghan presenting themselves to the world as though nothing had changed since they left royal life. He believes there needs to be a clear distinction between people who carry out duties on behalf of the Crown and those who have chosen to pursue independent careers.

"Charles was said to be equally furious, and there was a feeling that allowing these unofficial royal-style tours to continue without challenge risked creating confusion about who actually represents the monarchy. The concern wasn't simply about one trip to Nigeria – it was about the precedent being set and the possibility of the Sussexes repeating the exercise elsewhere."