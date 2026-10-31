EXCLUSIVE: 'Furious' King Charles 'Considered Stripping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of Royal Titles'
Oct. 31 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
King Charles is said to have considered stripping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles after becoming "furious" over their high-profile visit to Nigeria, which critics claimed resembled an official royal tour.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Charles, 77, and Prince William, 44, were said to have discussed removing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles following Harry, 42, and Meghan's, 45, three-day visit in May 2024.
Palace Fury Over Nigeria Visit
The couple, who abandoned their duties as working royals in 2020, traveled to the African country to promote charitable initiatives and the Invictus Games, prompting concerns about their continued use of royal status.
A royal source claimed the extraordinary reception Harry and Markle received in Nigeria had caused considerable frustration within Buckingham Palace, particularly because their engagements appeared almost indistinguishable from an official royal visit.
The insider added: "From the moment Harry and Meghan arrived, the entire trip had the appearance of a traditional royal tour. There were enthusiastic crowds, elaborate welcomes, ceremonial performances and a carefully organized schedule of visits to schools, charities and community organizations.
"They were being treated with the sort of attention and deference normally reserved for senior members of the royal family on official business. That was a major source of irritation for Charles and William, because the Sussexes had stepped away from representing the monarchy but were still enjoying much of the prestige associated with it."
The source claimed the apparent similarities between the Nigeria visit and an official royal engagement had intensified tensions between the Sussexes and the royal household.
They noted, "William was reportedly absolutely incensed by what he saw as Harry and Meghan presenting themselves to the world as though nothing had changed since they left royal life. He believes there needs to be a clear distinction between people who carry out duties on behalf of the Crown and those who have chosen to pursue independent careers.
"Charles was said to be equally furious, and there was a feeling that allowing these unofficial royal-style tours to continue without challenge risked creating confusion about who actually represents the monarchy. The concern wasn't simply about one trip to Nigeria – it was about the precedent being set and the possibility of the Sussexes repeating the exercise elsewhere."
Titles Under Discussion
The source also suggested the King's frustration had prompted serious discussions about whether Harry and Markle should be permitted to retain their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, although any attempt to remove them was regarded as potentially explosive.
They claimed: "The possibility of taking away their titles was raised during conversations between Charles and William, who were both deeply unhappy about the situation. From their perspective, Harry and Meghan cannot walk away from the responsibilities of royal life while continuing to benefit from the status and recognition that come with their positions.
"But they also understand that removing the titles would be an enormous step, potentially provoking another bitter public confrontation. There is a real concern that such a decision could make the family divisions even worse and hand the Sussexes an opportunity to portray themselves as being unfairly punished."
Risks of Another Royal Rift
Other sources said removing the couple's titles might ultimately achieve very little, given their international profile and ability to undertake independent engagements.
One palace advisor claimed: "The difficulty for Charles and William is that stripping Harry and Meghan of their titles wouldn't necessarily stop them from traveling around the world, meeting political figures or receiving elaborate welcomes. They would still be internationally recognizable celebrities with enormous public profiles, and there would undoubtedly be countries and organizations delighted to host them.
"The last thing the palace wants is another damaging public battle in which the Sussexes can argue that they are being singled out or victimized. Charles and William reportedly recognize that any attempt to punish them could end up generating even more publicity and sympathy for the couple. It's a delicate situation because doing nothing risks allowing the problem to continue, while taking decisive action could create an even bigger controversy."
Royal Duties Remain Unchanged
The Sussexes received an enthusiastic welcome during their Nigerian visit, attending receptions, meeting schoolchildren, and supporting organizations connected with mental health and veterans.
Harry and Markle relinquished their roles as senior working royals in 2020 before establishing an independent life in California.
Although they agreed to stop using their His and Her Royal Highness styles in their public work, they retained their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.
Their departure sparked a prolonged deterioration in relations with the royal family, particularly between Harry and William.
The brothers have remained estranged for years, with tensions intensifying following Harry's memoir, Spare, and the couple's public criticisms of the monarchy.
Harry and Markle returned to Britain in August, raising questions about whether they might eventually resume official responsibilities.
However, correspondence issued on Charles's behalf the following month reportedly reaffirmed that they would remain private citizens rather than return to royal duties.