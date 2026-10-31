Donald Trump Mocked by Critics After Wind Blows His Comb-Over Around: 'Flapping Like a Wounded Bird'

The 80-year-old president's comb-over struggled to stay in place as he boarded Air Force One on October 30.

President Donald Trump found himself at the center of another round of online ridicule after a gust of wind exposed his carefully styled hair , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Donald Trump faced online ridicule after the wind exposed thinning hair at the back of his head.

The moment also highlighted the contrast between his pink scalp and the orange-toned complexion of his face and neck.

A strong gust sent the longer strands at the back of his head flying, revealing a noticeably thinning area underneath his signature hairstyle.

Trump's hair became an unexpected talking point as he climbed aboard the aircraft at Joint Base Andrews ahead of his departure for Daytona Beach, Florida .

Donald Trump's hair became a talking point as he departed Joint Base Andrews for Florida.

EMBARRASSING: Donald Trump nearly loses his ENTIRE HEAD OF HAIR while climbing the steps of Air Force One on his way to a Florida rally. What the hell is happening here? pic.twitter.com/AfkriuVgYc

Donald Trump's windblown hairstyle prompted one critic to compare it to a 'wounded bird.'

Social media users quickly had a field day with the footage.

"That comb-over is flapping like a wounded bird, desperately trying to clear the runway," the user wrote. "Trump may be heading to Florida, but his hair is already airborne."

Another person declared, "GONE WITH THE WIND."

"Does his own hair. Dementia is causing hair changes that he can't control anymore," someone else claimed.

"Even the hair is tired of his s---," a commenter joked.

"He never runs out of new ways to prove just how repulsive he is," one critic added.

Another social media user aimed at the president's hair color and thinning locks, writing, "Trump is almost completely bald. His hair is like everything else about him, FAKE."