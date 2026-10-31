Donald Trump Mocked by Critics After Wind Blows His Comb-Over Around: 'Flapping Like a Wounded Bird'
Oct. 31 2026, Updated 3:08 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump found himself at the center of another round of online ridicule after a gust of wind exposed his carefully styled hair, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 80-year-old president's comb-over struggled to stay in place as he boarded Air Force One on October 30.
Donald Trump's Hair Gets Blown Around
Trump's hair became an unexpected talking point as he climbed aboard the aircraft at Joint Base Andrews ahead of his departure for Daytona Beach, Florida.
A strong gust sent the longer strands at the back of his head flying, revealing a noticeably thinning area underneath his signature hairstyle.
The moment also highlighted the contrast between his pink scalp and the orange-toned complexion of his face and neck.
'Gone With the Wind'
Social media users quickly had a field day with the footage.
"That comb-over is flapping like a wounded bird, desperately trying to clear the runway," the user wrote. "Trump may be heading to Florida, but his hair is already airborne."
Another person declared, "GONE WITH THE WIND."
"Does his own hair. Dementia is causing hair changes that he can't control anymore," someone else claimed.
"Even the hair is tired of his s---," a commenter joked.
"He never runs out of new ways to prove just how repulsive he is," one critic added.
Another social media user aimed at the president's hair color and thinning locks, writing, "Trump is almost completely bald. His hair is like everything else about him, FAKE."
Donald Trump Previously Admitted Hair Concerns
The latest footage comes weeks after Trump acknowledged feeling unhappy about his thinning hair during a rally in San Antonio.
"Wait a minute, wait a minute, I'm not happy right now," he told the crowd after catching a glimpse of the back of his head on a screen.
"Getting a little bit thin up there, I'm not happy," he continued, repeatedly touching his hair. "This is not good news. Now I'm depressed. I said, 'I look really sharp tonight,' then I just looked at myself from the back. This is not good."
Donald Trump's Hair Has Been a Recurring Topic
Trump also expressed frustration with his appearance during a MAGA convention in Dallas after noticing the back of his head on a jumbo screen.
"I gotta do a little bit better in the back right there," he said. "I don't like that little skin that's showing; I'm not happy with it. That's not good. I shouldn't have looked up there."
The president previously took finasteride, also known as Propecia, to prevent hair loss during his first administration.