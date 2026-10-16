Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's First Joint Appearance Since Moving Back to the U.K. — as Couple Faces Uncertain Future With Royal Family
Oct. 16 2026, Published 11:14 a.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to Nottingham on Thursday, Oct. 15, for three charity visits, marking their first joint public appearance in the U.K. since moving back from California in August. RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were greeted by cheering supporters outside the Community Recording Studio, where Meghan told one well-wisher, “It’s great to be back.”
The appearance brought the couple back to the city where they made their first official engagement together on Dec. 1, 2017, shortly after announcing their engagement. This time, however, the Sussexes were appearing as non-working royals rather than representing the monarchy.
Nottingham Visit Reconnects Harry and Meghan With Local Charities
Harry and Meghan began their day at the Community Recording Studio in St. Ann’s, which provides young people with creative, mentoring and development opportunities.
They later visited Himmah Hub, a charity focused on food poverty and community support, before heading to Epic Partners, which works with children and young people through education, mentoring and sports programs.
The itinerary reflected causes the Sussexes have supported in Nottingham before. Harry has maintained a connection to the Community Recording Studio and Epic Partners, including through a £1.1 million contribution announced during a 2025 visit.
The day also had some of the familiar elements of a royal engagement, with the couple greeting members of the public, posing for selfies and meeting charity workers.
Harry and Meghan Remain Private Citizens
Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California, and their 2026 return was planned as an extended stay rather than a resumption of official duties.
The couple remain the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but they do not use their HRH styles as working members of the royal family. That arrangement was established when they stepped back from official duties in 2020.
Their move back to Britain has nevertheless renewed attention on their relationship with the royal family, particularly after Harry and Meghan reunited with King Charles III at Highgrove in July.
Security has also remained an important issue for the family, with their children changing schools in September after concerns about the practicalities of their daily commute.
Sussexes’ Return to Britain Draws Attention to Royal Status
The couple’s return has not erased the tensions that have surrounded their relationship with other members of the royal family. Harry’s relationship with his father has shown signs of renewed contact, while his relationship with Prince William has remained strained, according to recent reporting.
Meghan’s Burgundy Outfit Sparks Echoes 2017 Nottingham Visit
Meghan chose a head-to-toe burgundy and plum look from British designers for the return, wearing a Joseph coat and turtleneck, a skirt from The Fold London and Jennifer Chamandi heels.
The fashion choice added another connection to the couple’s 2017 Nottingham appearance. Meghan wore Joseph during that first official engagement as well, making the designer an understated link between the two visits.
During Thursday’s stops, Harry and Meghan greeted supporters and met young people, charity workers and volunteers. At Himmah, Meghan also reunited with women connected to the community cookbook she helped create following the Grenfell Tower fire.