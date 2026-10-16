Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's First Joint Appearance Since Moving Back to the U.K. — as Couple Faces Uncertain Future With Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to Nottingham on Thursday, Oct. 15, for three charity visits, marking their first joint public appearance in the U.K. since moving back from California in August. RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were greeted by cheering supporters outside the Community Recording Studio, where Meghan told one well-wisher, “It’s great to be back.”

The appearance brought the couple back to the city where they made their first official engagement together on Dec. 1, 2017, shortly after announcing their engagement. This time, however, the Sussexes were appearing as non-working royals rather than representing the monarchy.