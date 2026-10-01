Joe Biden 'Pressured' Benjamin Netanyahu After Oct. 7 Attacks in Bid to Prevent All-Out War With Iran, New Book Claims: 'That's the Deal, Pal'

McGurk was the National Security Council Coordinator under Biden, and according to him, he and other officials feared that Israel could face the "largest ballistic-missile attack in history" if a ceasefire with Hamas was not reached.

Moreover, a regional war would have been a huge liability for Biden in the 2024 presidential race. Thus, his team "wanted him to appear strong and in command, not captive to events."

McGurk describes a tense Oval Office discussion that included both Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

It was followed by the call to Netanyahu, before which Biden, according to McGurk, bluntly asked, "What the f--- am I telling this guy?"

"Biden jumped in," McGurk claims in his book. "'Bibi, man, what the f--- are you doing?'"