Sarah Ferguson Seen for First Time in 6 Months With Daughters Beatrice and Eugenie — as Disgraced Ex-Husband Andrew Faces Fresh Epstein Probe
Oct. 30 2026, Updated 4:46 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson made her first public appearance in roughly six months on October 29, joining daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie at a memorial service in London for her former boyfriend Paddy McNally.
The appearance came just one day before Police Scotland confirmed it was making early-stage inquiries into information concerning Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Ferguson's ex-husband, and his time at Balmoral with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Where Was Sarah Ferguson Seen With Her Daughters?
Ferguson, 67, attended McNally's memorial at St. Paul's Church in Knightsbridge. Beatrice, 38, and Eugenie, 36, were also there with their husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.
Photographs published by the Daily Mail showed Ferguson arriving at the service and walking alongside Brooksbank.
The October 29 appearance was her first public sighting since April, when she was photographed at an Austrian ski resort. She returned to the U.K. in late August but largely stayed out of the public eye.
Her lower profile followed renewed scrutiny of her past relationship with Epstein, whose files released by the U.S. Department of Justice included emails apparently sent by Ferguson after his 2008 conviction.
Ferguson has not been accused of wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.
Why Did Sarah Ferguson Attend Paddy McNally's Memorial?
McNally, a longtime friend and former boyfriend of Ferguson, died July 22 at 88. He worked in motorsport and was a longtime member of the British Racing Drivers' Club.
Ferguson and McNally dated until 1985 but remained close for decades. She has previously spoken warmly about the role he played in her life, describing him as someone she turned to for advice.
McNally's funeral was held in August, with Beatrice reportedly representing her mother. The October memorial allowed Ferguson to attend the tribute herself alongside both daughters.
What Is the New Police Inquiry Into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor?
On October 30, Police Scotland confirmed it had received information about the time Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Epstein and Maxwell spent at Balmoral, the royal family's Scottish estate.
The force said active inquiries were underway but stressed they were at a "very early stage." Police Scotland also said its work was "evidence-led" and centered on victim survivors, adding that it would not comment on details of an ongoing inquiry.
The Daily Express reported that the inquiries relate to claims that women were trafficked to the estate. Police Scotland has not publicly confirmed those specific allegations.
Images released by the U.S. Department of Justice have also appeared to show Andrew and Epstein on a shooting trip at Balmoral.
The inquiry adds to separate police scrutiny of Andrew. He was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office over allegations involving his dealings with Epstein.
Although search warrants used at properties linked to him were later ruled unlawful, the underlying criminal investigation remains ongoing.
How Have Sarah Ferguson's Epstein Links Affected Her?
Ferguson's own correspondence with Epstein has faced renewed attention since the release of millions of pages of documents in 2026.
In an August 2009 email apparently sent by Ferguson, she thanked Epstein for being "the brother I have always wished for." Another message from an account believed to be hers described him as "a legend."
In 2011, Ferguson said she would "never have anything to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again," calling her association with him "a gigantic error of judgment." She also said she abhorred paedophilia and the sexual abuse of children.
Her charity, Sarah's Trust, announced in February that it would close "for the foreseeable future" and was formally wound up in July.
The BBC reported that the decision followed renewed attention on Ferguson's relationship with Epstein, while noting that appearing in the files does not itself indicate wrongdoing.