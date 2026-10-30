Sarah Ferguson Seen for First Time in 6 Months With Daughters Beatrice and Eugenie — as Disgraced Ex-Husband Andrew Faces Fresh Epstein Probe

Ferguson, 67, attended McNally's memorial at St. Paul's Church in Knightsbridge. Beatrice, 38, and Eugenie, 36, were also there with their husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

Photographs published by the Daily Mail showed Ferguson arriving at the service and walking alongside Brooksbank.

The October 29 appearance was her first public sighting since April, when she was photographed at an Austrian ski resort. She returned to the U.K. in late August but largely stayed out of the public eye.

Her lower profile followed renewed scrutiny of her past relationship with Epstein, whose files released by the U.S. Department of Justice included emails apparently sent by Ferguson after his 2008 conviction.

Ferguson has not been accused of wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.