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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump's Canceled Rallies Suddenly 'Back On' Just One Day After Being Scrapped — Despite Prez Boasting He 'Didn't Have To' Visit Two States

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's cancaled rallies are now back on, less than 24 hours after they were axed.

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Oct. 30 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump has revived campaigns in Kansas and Iowa less than a day after canceling them.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the rallies were initially axed on Thursday due to the Republicans' "strong positions" in both states.

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'President Trump Loves His Supporters'

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Source: MEGA

Republicans tried to put positive spin on U-turn.

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But by Friday morning, they were both back on, citing a scheduling matter.

A statement said: "President Trump loves his supporters, and in addition to nearly 20 tele-rallies, he will hold back-to-back rallies in Kansas and Iowa on Sunday."

Trump abruptly canceled weekend rallies in Kansas for Sen. Roger Marshall and Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson on Thursday as polling shows a tight Senate race in two states that historically vote Republican.

The president blew up at a reporter representing Reuters who later asked whether he canceled the Kansas trip because he's tired of traveling.

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Trump Rants At Reporter

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Trump laid into reporter for asking if he was 'tired of traveling.'

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He ranted: "You've been following me for two weeks. I feel perfect. You are disgusting. Put yourself in shape. You look like h---."

Trump claimed he didn't "feel I have to go to Kansas" because GOP Sen. Roger Marshall was "doing really well."

The president's rally in Salina, Kansas, was originally scheduled to take place a day earlier on Saturday. October 31, while the rally in Dubuque, Iowa, will remain on November 1.

When Trump, 80, initially scrapped the Kansas trip, the move ignited speculation about whether Trump and Republicans had given up on the state.

Multiple polls suggest Democratic nominee Adam Hamilton has opened a lead in a state that last elected a Democratic senator in 1932.

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Racking Up The Rallies

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Source: MEGA

Trump has held 25 rallies this month alone.

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A Washington Post poll released Friday found Hamilton ahead of Marshall by 52 percent—43 percent among likely voters, while a CNN poll found a narrower four-point lead for Hamilton, within the survey's margin of error.

Trump carried Kansas by 16 percentage points in the 2024 presidential election.

In Iowa, Hinson narrowly leads Democratic nominee Josh Turek by less than 1 percentage point, according to a Real Clear Politics average of recent polls. Trump carried Iowa in 2024 by 13 percentage points.

The un-canceled stops are part of a midterm blitz in which Trump said he would travel to 35 locations to boost Republican turnout. While that number appears out of reach, Trump has traveled extensively, holding 25 rallies this month alone.

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Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance will no longer appear at an event in Minnesota.

Trump has acknowledged the strain following the dense campaign schedule. Sounding hoarse in Corinth, Mississippi, on Monday, he said: "God didn't make your vocal cords to do a rally every day."

Meanwhile, Vice President J.D. Vance will no longer appear as scheduled at an event in St. Cloud, Minnesota, for an announcement on the administration's efforts against fraud.

That state's Senate race is also close, with some polls finding Democrat Peggy Flanagan having as little as a three-point lead over Republican Michele Tafoya.

The cancellation is "due to a scheduling change," a source familiar with the matter told MS NOW.

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