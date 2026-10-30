Trump's Canceled Rallies Suddenly 'Back On' Just One Day After Being Scrapped — Despite Prez Boasting He 'Didn't Have To' Visit Two States

RadarOnline.com can reveal the rallies were initially axed on Thursday due to the Republicans ' "strong positions" in both states.

Donald Trump has revived campaigns in Kansas and Iowa less than a day after canceling them.

Republicans tried to put positive spin on U-turn.

But by Friday morning, they were both back on, citing a scheduling matter.

A statement said: "President Trump loves his supporters, and in addition to nearly 20 tele-rallies, he will hold back-to-back rallies in Kansas and Iowa on Sunday."

Trump abruptly canceled weekend rallies in Kansas for Sen. Roger Marshall and Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson on Thursday as polling shows a tight Senate race in two states that historically vote Republican.

The president blew up at a reporter representing Reuters who later asked whether he canceled the Kansas trip because he's tired of traveling.