EXCLUSIVE: Trump Assassination Threat Horror — Kansas Man Accused of Mapping Out Rooftops Ahead of President's Visit
Oct. 19 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's scheduled visit to Kansas sparked a federal investigation after a 24-year-old man allegedly threatened to assassinate the commander-in-chief and claimed he had already mapped out rooftops near the president's planned appearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to federal court documents obtained by Radar, Jaden John Read was charged with threatening the president after Secret Service investigators uncovered a series of disturbing Facebook posts allegedly made just days before Trump's October 19 visit to Wichita.
Alleged Assassination Threat Before Kansas Visit
The criminal complaint, filed October 17 in the U.S. District Court for Kansas, accuses Read of making at least four threatening comments on social media, including claims that he possessed ammunition and was prepared to shoot Trump himself.
One of the most alarming messages allegedly appeared beneath a KWCH 12 News Facebook post discussing Trump's upcoming visit. "I know where your speech will be. Already mapped out roofs around," Read allegedly wrote, according to the Secret Service affidavit, which records the opening as "Ik."
The message also included a reference to being "kirked," possibly referring to the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Another comment allegedly declared: "Can we sh-- him in Kansas please I will myself."
Investigators said both comments were posted on October 15, approximately one minute apart. The affidavit does not establish whether Read actually surveyed any rooftops or possessed weapons.
Secret Service Launches Investigation
The investigation began after Wichita Police Deputy Chief Dan East contacted the Secret Service on October 15 about a Crime Stoppers tip reporting threatening Facebook comments.
According to the affidavit, the initial messages appeared beneath a KAKE News article about Trump's scheduled visit.
"Let's sh-- Trump honestly. Where's our shooter?" one comment allegedly stated.
Another claimed: "I just got a 308 and 305 round and I'm k--lling this pedo."
Secret Service Special Agent Jonathan Schmucker detailed the allegations in an affidavit supporting the criminal complaint.
Investigators subsequently identified additional threatening comments posted beneath a separate television news report.
Facebook Records Help Identify Suspect
Federal agents obtained emergency disclosure records from Facebook to identify the person behind the account.
According to the filing, investigators matched the account's registered name, birth date, telephone number, and email address with information obtained through law enforcement and state records.
Agents also traced an internet connection associated with the account to Clearwater, Kansas.
The Secret Service reported that two of the threatening comments remained publicly visible as of October 17.
Suspect Faces Five Years in Prison If Convicted
Read faces one federal count of threatening the president under Title 18, Section 871 of the United States Code. A federal magistrate judge found probable cause supporting the criminal complaint on October 17.
If convicted, Read could face up to five years in federal prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and supervised release.
The filing does not establish whether investigators recovered a firearm, uncovered an operational assassination plan, or determined that Trump faced an immediate physical threat.
The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.