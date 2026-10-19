EXCLUSIVE: Trump Assassination Threat Horror — Kansas Man Accused of Mapping Out Rooftops Ahead of President's Visit

The criminal complaint, filed October 17 in the U.S. District Court for Kansas, accuses Read of making at least four threatening comments on social media, including claims that he possessed ammunition and was prepared to shoot Trump himself.

One of the most alarming messages allegedly appeared beneath a KWCH 12 News Facebook post discussing Trump's upcoming visit. "I know where your speech will be. Already mapped out roofs around," Read allegedly wrote, according to the Secret Service affidavit, which records the opening as "Ik."

The message also included a reference to being "kirked," possibly referring to the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Another comment allegedly declared: "Can we sh-- him in Kansas please I will myself."

Investigators said both comments were posted on October 15, approximately one minute apart. The affidavit does not establish whether Read actually surveyed any rooftops or possessed weapons.