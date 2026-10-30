Trump Blasted Former Personal Lawyer Alina Habba Over Her $50Million Deal With Billionaire He Later Pardoned
Oct. 30 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump was reportedly angered after learning that former personal lawyer Alina Habba had secured a contract worth more than $50 million from the family of Venezuelan billionaire Julio Herrera Velutini, whom Trump pardoned in January.
According to The New York Times, Trump told aides and allies that Habba should donate part of the money to his future presidential library or another Trump-related entity.
He also reportedly told at least one ally that the Herrera family should not pay the remaining balance of the contract.
Alina Habba's $50 Million Contract Raised Questions
Habba agreed to become general counsel for Concord Partners, a Florida company established by Herrera Velutini's daughter, Isabela Herrera, in October 2025.
The agreement called for $10 million a year for four years, plus bonuses, guaranteeing Habba more than $50 million, according to the Times.
Habba finalized the agreement while she was still serving as U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey.
Her appointment was later ruled unlawful, and she left the position in December 2025. She then continued working at the Justice Department as a senior adviser to Attorney General Pam Bondi.
She formally began working for Concord Partners on Jan. 1, 2026. Two weeks later, Trump issued a full and unconditional pardon to Herrera Velutini, who had been seeking clemency. The Justice Department's clemency warrant confirms the pardon.
Julio Herrera Velutini Was Seeking A Pardon
Herrera Velutini had been charged in 2022 in connection with an alleged scheme involving the bribery of then-Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vazquez Garced and efforts to influence a banking regulator investigating his bank.
Rather than face the original felony charges, Herrera Velutini pleaded guilty in 2025 to a single misdemeanor campaign finance offense as part of a plea agreement. He and other defendants in the case were later pardoned by Trump.
The pardon came after Herrera's daughter made $3.5 million in contributions to MAGA Inc., Trump's pro-Trump super PAC.
Campaign Legal Center later filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission alleging that the contributions may have been made on behalf of her father, a claim that has not been established as fact.
Isabela Herrera also pledged $2.5 million toward Trump's proposed White House ballroom project, according to documents reported by The Washington Post.
Trump Wanted Part Of Habba's Deal Redirected
People briefed on Trump's conversations told the Times that the president was unhappy with the size of Habba's contract and suggested that some of the money should instead benefit his presidential library or another Trump-linked organization.
Trump also reportedly conveyed through an ally that the Herrera family should stop paying the remainder of Habba's contract. That message reached the family, although it remains unclear whether Trump directly asked Habba to donate.
Habba Denies Pardon Connection
Habba has rejected any suggestion that her Concord Partners job was connected to Herrera Velutini's pardon. She said her employment was vetted and disclosed to the Justice Department.
"I was never paid to secure a pardon. I never met with anyone at the White House or DOJ about a pardon. I've never done any work in any capacity whatsoever for a pardon for anyone, period," Habba said in a public statement.
A White House official told the Times that Habba had nothing to do with the pardon, while the Justice Department said the clemency process followed its official review procedures.
The Times also reported that the Herrera family did not respond to requests for comment.