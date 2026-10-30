Trump Blasted Former Personal Lawyer Alina Habba Over Her $50Million Deal With Billionaire He Later Pardoned

President Donald Trump was reportedly angered after learning that former personal lawyer Alina Habba had secured a contract worth more than $50 million from the family of Venezuelan billionaire Julio Herrera Velutini, whom Trump pardoned in January.

According to The New York Times, Trump told aides and allies that Habba should donate part of the money to his future presidential library or another Trump-related entity.

He also reportedly told at least one ally that the Herrera family should not pay the remaining balance of the contract.