Ilhan Omar's Ex-Husband Says He's 'Not Straight' — as Investigation Into Claims Rep. Married Her Brother to Secure Immigration Status Intensifies

Rep. Ilhan Omar's former husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, identified himself as a "gay man" in an academic paper published in August, bringing renewed attention to the Minnesota Democrat's controversial 2009 marriage as federal investigators examine her immigration history.

Elmi described himself as "a gay man of the East African diaspora" in his paper, "Out in the Field: Notes on Researching Queer Violence in Kenya."

The article was published Aug. 27 in TOR: The Open Review for the Social Sciences, and the University of Bristol lists Elmi as a PhD researcher in political science.

The disclosure comes as a federal investigation into Omar's immigration records has intensified following an Oct. 12 search of her Washington, D.C., home by Homeland Security Investigations agents.

The Justice Department has said the search was conducted under a judicially authorized warrant.