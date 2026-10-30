EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Stewart's Secret Property Fortune Revealed After Death Aged 86

As RadarOnline.com reported, the British actor, celebrated for his performances in Star Trek and X-Men, died Wednesday at his Los Angeles home following a battle with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia.

Patrick Stewart amassed an estimated $75million fortune and a multimillion-dollar property portfolio spanning two continents before his death aged 86 , with luxury homes in Los Angeles, New York and his native Yorkshire.

Stewart had previously owned another substantial Los Angeles residence with his second wife, Wendy Neuss , which the couple sold for $6.5million in 2004.

His most significant reported acquisition was a sprawling estate in Hancock Park, one of Los Angeles' most exclusive residential neighborhoods, where he established a private retreat away from Hollywood's spotlight.

He eventually sold the home in 2016 for approximately $716,000, ending a chapter of his property ownership in the region where he spent his childhood.

Despite his extraordinary Hollywood success, Stewart maintained strong connections with northern England, where he was born into a working-class family in Mirfield, Yorkshire, in 1940.

His investments also extended to New York, where he purchased a penthouse duplex in Brooklyn's fashionable Park Slope neighborhood for approximately $2.5million in 2012.

Stewart's estimated $75million net worth reflects decades of prominent acting roles, but sources tell us his actual worth was at least double that due to his quiet habit of investing in property.

One insider said: "Patrick was incredibly successful financially, but he was never someone who wanted his wealth to become part of his public identity. People knew him as one of Britain's greatest actors, but there was another side to his success in the substantial property portfolio he built over the years. He had homes in some of America's most desirable neighborhoods, as well as maintaining a connection to Yorkshire.

"His estimated $75million fortune is an extraordinary achievement for someone who came from such modest beginnings, but the precise value of his estate was at least double that due to his property investments.

"His homes in Los Angeles reflected the enormous success he enjoyed in Hollywood, particularly after Star Trek and X-Men made him an international star. Patrick spent so much of his professional life in the public eye that having somewhere he could escape the attention was important. These were substantial investments, but they also provided him with the peace and personal space that came with having a demanding career.

"One of the most remarkable things about Patrick was that no matter how wealthy or internationally famous he became, he also never lost his affection for Yorkshire. He could afford to live almost anywhere in the world, yet his connection to the place where he grew up remained incredibly important.

"Owning a home there was about far more than property or money. It represented his childhood, his family background, and the journey he had made from a working-class upbringing to becoming one of Hollywood's most recognizable performers. That sense of belonging never really left him, but his property base there is now worth a fortune."