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EXCLUSIVE: Pete Hegseth Delays Pentagon Rank Cuts for Top Guantánamo Lawyers Until July 2027

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's Pentagon restructuring plan includes proposed rank cuts for top Guantánamo Bay military lawyers.

Oct. 16 2026, Published 6:50 p.m. ET

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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's sweeping plan to slash senior military positions has been delayed for two of the Pentagon's most powerful lawyers overseeing terrorism cases at Guantánamo Bay – with the changes now pushed back until July 2027, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a letter obtained by Radar, the Pentagon's restructuring includes plans to downgrade the positions of chief prosecutor and chief defense counsel at the controversial military prison, where some of America's most closely watched terrorism cases have remained unresolved for years.

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Top Lawyers Face Major Shakeup

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Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Hegseth's Pentagon restructuring targets senior military legal positions.

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The two positions are currently held by Navy Rear Adm. Aaron Rugh, the chief prosecutor, and Marine Brig. Gen. Jonathan Vaughn, who leads the Military Commission Defense Organization.

Both jobs are among 23 senior military positions identified for elimination or restructuring under an order Hegseth signed September 16, according to reporting published by Just Security. The original order called for the positions to be reduced to the rank of colonel or Navy captain beginning January 1, 2027.

However, a reported extension until July 2027 could give military officials additional time to manage the transition.

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Why the Rank Cuts Matter

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

The proposed rank cuts could reduce the authority of Guantánamo's top military lawyers.

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The changes could have consequences beyond military titles. The chief prosecutor oversees the government's efforts to bring terrorism suspects to trial, while the chief defense counsel leads the organization responsible for providing legal representation to defendants.

Both positions were elevated to general-officer rank during the Obama administration. The chief prosecutor's position received its higher rank in 2011, followed by the chief defense counsel in 2015.

Those promotions were intended to give both offices greater influence within the Pentagon, particularly when seeking personnel, funding, and other resources. Reducing their ranks could diminish their influence within the military hierarchy as major terrorism prosecutions continue.

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Terrorism Trials Hang in the Balance

Photo of Military Facility
Source: MEGA

Guantánamo's military commissions continue to handle long-running terrorism cases.

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The timing is particularly significant because the military commissions are handling cases involving defendants accused of major terrorist attacks.

The proceedings have faced years of legal disputes, including disagreements over evidence, detention conditions, and the treatment of defendants.

Changes to the leadership of the prosecution and defense organizations could introduce additional uncertainty during sensitive stages of those proceedings. It remains unclear whether Rugh and Vaughn will receive other Pentagon assignments or retire once their positions are downgraded. Their successors would hold lower-ranking military positions under the restructuring plan.

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Pete Hegseth Pushes Sweeping Pentagon Overhaul

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Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

The Defense Secretary has pushed to reduce the number of senior military officers.

The Guantánamo changes are part of Hegseth's broader effort to reduce the number of generals and admirals throughout the military.

During a September 30 address at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Hegseth announced plans to cut senior officer positions by 20 percent, describing the reductions as overdue. The restructuring has drawn criticism from Democratic lawmakers, including Sen. Jack Reed, who has demanded greater transparency about the Pentagon's decision-making.

Hegseth's administration has defended its broader restructuring efforts as necessary to streamline military leadership and improve efficiency.

But questions remain about how reducing the authority of Guantánamo's senior lawyers could affect the military justice system.

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