EXCLUSIVE: Pete Hegseth Delays Pentagon Rank Cuts for Top Guantánamo Lawyers Until July 2027

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's sweeping plan to slash senior military positions has been delayed for two of the Pentagon's most powerful lawyers overseeing terrorism cases at Guantánamo Bay – with the changes now pushed back until July 2027, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a letter obtained by Radar, the Pentagon's restructuring includes plans to downgrade the positions of chief prosecutor and chief defense counsel at the controversial military prison, where some of America's most closely watched terrorism cases have remained unresolved for years.