EXCLUSIVE: Pete Hegseth's Pentagon Under Fire as Marines Warn Records on Women-in-Combat Review May Be Delayed Until 2027

The warning emerged in an October 8 lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, National Women's Law Center and Service Women's Action Network against the Department of Defense.

The organizations submitted a Freedom of Information Act request on August 19 seeking records about the study's methodology, findings, and potential changes to combat eligibility standards.

On September 29, Marine Corps officials delivered a troubling timeline.

"Based on our current workload and processing rate, we estimate that we will be able to begin substantive processing of your request approximately late December 2026 to mid-January 2027," officials stated, according to the complaint.

That estimate concerns when processing could begin, not when the requested records would be released.