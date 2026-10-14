Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Pete Hegseth
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Pete Hegseth's Pentagon Under Fire as Marines Warn Records on Women-in-Combat Review May Be Delayed Until 2027

Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth faces questions over the Pentagon's controversial women-in-combat review.

Oct. 14 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's Pentagon could leave military advocates waiting until 2027 for answers about a controversial women-in-combat study that critics fear could threaten thousands of servicewomen's careers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Marine Corps officials warned that processing records concerning the Pentagon's review might not begin until late December 2026 or mid-January 2027, raising concerns about transparency as the military examines women's effectiveness in ground combat positions.

Article continues below advertisement

Marines Warn of Months-Long Delay

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Marine Corps officials warned that records processing could stretch into 2027.

Article continues below advertisement

The warning emerged in an October 8 lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, National Women's Law Center and Service Women's Action Network against the Department of Defense.

The organizations submitted a Freedom of Information Act request on August 19 seeking records about the study's methodology, findings, and potential changes to combat eligibility standards.

On September 29, Marine Corps officials delivered a troubling timeline.

"Based on our current workload and processing rate, we estimate that we will be able to begin substantive processing of your request approximately late December 2026 to mid-January 2027," officials stated, according to the complaint.

That estimate concerns when processing could begin, not when the requested records would be released.

Article continues below advertisement

Women's Military Careers at Stake

Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Hegseth's combat review has raised concerns about women's military careers.

Article continues below advertisement

The organizations warn that the Pentagon's review could pave the way for restrictions affecting women already serving in combat positions.

According to the lawsuit, rolling back women's eligibility for combat roles could derail thousands of military careers and limit opportunities for future recruits. Combat assignments can also provide pathways to specialized training, leadership opportunities, and senior military positions.

The plaintiffs argue that restricting qualified women could undermine national security by disrupting military operations and reducing the pool of available personnel. Those consequences remain concerns raised by the organizations, not changes that the lawsuit establishes have already occurred.

Article continues below advertisement

Questions Over Pentagon's Secretive Study

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Advocates want answers about how the Pentagon is evaluating combat performance.

Article continues below advertisement

The records dispute centers on a review commissioned in December 2025 to examine ground combat units a decade after the military opened previously restricted positions to women.

The Pentagon initially assigned the research to the Institute for Defense Analyses before transferring it to Johns Hopkins University's Applied Physics Laboratory in April 2026.

The organizations want to know why the assignment changed and how researchers are measuring combat performance. They are also seeking information about scoring systems, analytical tools, artificial intelligence, and preliminary findings.

The complaint does not establish that artificial intelligence was used.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Split image of Steve Bannon and Chris Cuomo

Steve Bannon Clashes With Chris Cuomo in Explosive Showdown After Refusing to Say He'll 'Accept' Midterm Election Results

Katie Zacharia and Donald Trump

Everything to Know About Katie Zacharia's First White House Press Briefing — as She Faces Backlash for Appearing 'Nervous'

Article continues below advertisement

Legal Fight for Answers

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

The Pentagon faces a legal battle over access to military research records.

The lawsuit alleges that multiple military agencies failed to provide requested documents or timely decisions.

Marine Corps officials reportedly sought records from internal sources, including the Pentagon, but had received none by September 29.

The plaintiffs are asking a federal judge to compel the department to process their requests.

For women whose military futures could be affected by the review, the dispute raises a pressing question: Will the public gain access to the research before any decisions about combat eligibility are made?

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.