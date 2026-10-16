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Home > Exclusives > Sean "Diddy" Combs
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EXCLUSIVE: Diddy's New Prison Imposes Strict Weekly Commissary Spending Limit After Rapper Accused of Paying Prisoners for Services

A photo of Sean Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was transferred to a new prison that has a strict commissary spending limit.

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Oct. 16 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been transferred to a new prison, and they take their commissary rules seriously, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The disgraced rapper was moved from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey to FCI Allenwood in Pennsylvania. The new facility sets a $90 weekly limit on commissary spending per inmate. His move came after an explosive report that Combs was topping off other inmates' commissary accounts in exchange for services.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs' New Prison Enforces Commissary Spending Limit

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A photo of FCI Allenwood Low
Source: BUREAU OF PRISONS

The new facility sets a $90 weekly limit on commissary spending per inmate.

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The last published commissary list from the prison, obtained by Radar, listed the $90 weekly spending limit, which was last updated in early 2025. However, it also noted, "prices and availability are subject to change without prior notification."

Combs' snack choices range from ice cream to candy to cookies. Inmates at the facility can order fruity dino bites, buffalo chicken sticks, Pop-Tarts, and more.

They can stock up on condiments like BBQ sauce and peanut butter. They can even order some soups, but they're limited to only 24.

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Limit Has a Few Exclusions

A photo of Sean Combs
Source: MEGA

There are options for food and entertainment purchases.

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In addition to food, inmates can request dental, skincare, and health products. There's a limit of three soaps. Inmates can pick up a variety of over-the-counter medications.

To keep themselves entertained, there are electronics, including a radio, available for purchase. They can also purchase a book light.

The $90 limit does come with a few caveats. Stamps, nicotine patches, copy cards, and over-the-counter medications are excluded.

Notably, the most recent commissary order sheet at FCI Fort Dix did not denote a weekly limit. However, it's not clear if there was an internally enforced cap.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Allegedly Topped Off Inmates' Accounts in NJ

A photo of Sean Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs allegedly funneled money to inmates in exchange for favors.

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Combs allegedly used commissary funds at Fort Dix for leverage.

Ex-inmates reported he would offer funds in return for cooking or doing his laundry. The inmates alleged they'd drink alcohol alongside the Bad Boy Records founder behind bars.

The I'll Be Missing You hitmaker allegedly had access to a contraband phone and tablet, on which he was able to watch movies and TV shows like the docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

After the allegations, Fort Dix reportedly went through a series of raids as prison authorities investigated. Combs was temporarily thrown into solitary confinement, but he later reportedly got into a squabble with a drug lord. Named Dudus, the man was allegedly angry that Combs caused a prison-wide crackdown.

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Prison Transfer Reason Remains Unknown

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A photo of Sean Combs
Source: MEGA

The transfer came just after a reported fight in jail.

Combs was allegedly injured in the fight, and he was taken out of the facility, presumably to a hospital, on October 10. When he returned a few hours later, he was reportedly conscious and speaking.

However, on Friday, October 16, he was transferred to a new facility, as confirmed by the Bureau of Prisons. The reason for the transfer was kept confidential.

His representative, Juda Engelmayer, told Radar, "We appreciate the Bureau of Prisons taking the safety and security of Sean and everyone involved seriously. His transfer from one low-security facility to another is an important distinction, and while we cannot speak to the BOP's specific reasons for the move, it is consistent with a decision made with safety and security in mind. We are grateful for the attention being given to his well-being and hope he can continue serving his time without unnecessary disruption."

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