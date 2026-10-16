EXCLUSIVE: Diddy's New Prison Imposes Strict Weekly Commissary Spending Limit After Rapper Accused of Paying Prisoners for Services

The last published commissary list from the prison, obtained by Radar, listed the $90 weekly spending limit, which was last updated in early 2025. However, it also noted, "prices and availability are subject to change without prior notification."

Combs' snack choices range from ice cream to candy to cookies. Inmates at the facility can order fruity dino bites, buffalo chicken sticks, Pop-Tarts, and more.

They can stock up on condiments like BBQ sauce and peanut butter. They can even order some soups, but they're limited to only 24.