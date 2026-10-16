EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Transferred Out of New Jersey Prison Amid 'Safety and Security' Concerns Following Disgraced Rapper's Brawl With Drug Lord
Oct. 16 2026, Published 12:02 p.m. ET
Sean "Diddy" Combs has been "moved to a new prison" after a scuffle with another inmate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The rapper was caught fighting with a Jamaican drug lord at Fort Dix, resulting in a head injury. He was moved to a low-security prison in Allentown, P.A.
Diddy's Prison Move
After a flurry of alleged disciplinary infractions, Diddy was thrown out of FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, the facility where he asked to be transferred to serve out his four-year sentence. Over the last few months, Diddy's prison release date has been changed multiple times.
He was transferred to the new facility on Friday, October 16.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons did not specifically cite a reason for his move, according to TMZ. However, a source previously indicated his behavior came with a risk.
Juda Engelmayer, Diddy's representative, told Radar, "We appreciate the Bureau of Prisons taking the safety and security of Sean and everyone involved seriously. His transfer from one low-security facility to another is an important distinction, and while we cannot speak to the BOP's specific reasons for the move, it is consistent with a decision made with safety and security in mind.
"We are grateful for the attention being given to his well-being and hope he can continue serving his time without unnecessary disruption."
The concern for Diddy's safety comes after an alleged "jail hit bounty."
Diddy Injured in Prison Fight
Early Saturday, October 10, Diddy was taken out of Fort Dix and supposedly taken to the hospital. However, he reportedly returned by the time the sun was coming up. He was conscious and able to speak upon his arrival back to the facility.
The injury was reportedly the result of a fight with a Jamaican drug lord known as "Dudus," who was unhappy about added eyes on inmates due to recent allegations about Diddy's behavior.
Sources claimed Diddy took most of the blows, giving him an injury. A source close to Diddy told Radar details about the fight were murky and not yet confirmed to his team. Information about inmate injuries are typically just restricted to the family.
Rapper's Disciplinary Records Exposed
Diddy was caught fighting before, too, according to his disciplinary records which were leaked by Jose Rojas, a union secretary representing Bureau of Prisons employees. He was allegedly caught fighting on July 31, September 30, and October 1. Plus, he allegedly was found with contraband items.
Rojas warned his rule violations could earn him a "disruptive" inmate snag, forcing prison officials to move him to a new facility. However, it's unclear if disciplinary issues had any weight in the decision to send Diddy packing.
Diddy Accused of Luxury Life in Prison
In addition to the already documented issues, explosive claims were made by former inmates regarding Diddy's life behind bars. They claimed he was living large, paying other inmates to do his laundry and cook for him. He allegedly topped off their commissary accounts in exchange for favors.
Plus, the ex-inmates alleged he was in possession of a contraband phone and tablet. Some inmates even claimed they were drinking alcohol with Diddy in prison.
After the report dropped, an investigation into the allegations was done. The trained eyes looking at inmate behavior was apparently what sent the drug lord over the edge.