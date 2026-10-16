EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Transferred Out of New Jersey Prison Amid 'Safety and Security' Concerns Following Disgraced Rapper's Brawl With Drug Lord

After a flurry of alleged disciplinary infractions, Diddy was thrown out of FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, the facility where he asked to be transferred to serve out his four-year sentence. Over the last few months, Diddy's prison release date has been changed multiple times.

He was transferred to the new facility on Friday, October 16.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons did not specifically cite a reason for his move, according to TMZ. However, a source previously indicated his behavior came with a risk.

Juda Engelmayer, Diddy's representative, told Radar, "We appreciate the Bureau of Prisons taking the safety and security of Sean and everyone involved seriously. His transfer from one low-security facility to another is an important distinction, and while we cannot speak to the BOP's specific reasons for the move, it is consistent with a decision made with safety and security in mind.

"We are grateful for the attention being given to his well-being and hope he can continue serving his time without unnecessary disruption."

The concern for Diddy's safety comes after an alleged "jail hit bounty."