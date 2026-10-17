Sean 'Diddy' Combs' New Prison Has History of 'Inhumane' Treatment of Inmates and Alleged Gang Violence

Allenwood Low has previously faced allegations of harsh conditions, including a lawsuit filed in 2017 by former inmate Anthony Mammana.

Mammana accused a prison lieutenant of retaliating against him by placing him in a freezing room known as the "Yellow Room" for four days.

He alleged he was stripped of his regular clothing and made to wear thin, transparent garments while being denied blankets, sheets, and a pillow.

According to the lawsuit, the lights remained on continuously, preventing him from sleeping.

Guards also allegedly withheld basic supplies such as toilet paper, soap, and towels while they mocked him.

The court agreed that Mammana's treatment was inhumane. However, a legal technicality prevented him from pursuing damages.