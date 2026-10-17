Sean 'Diddy' Combs' New Prison Has History of 'Inhumane' Treatment of Inmates and Alleged Gang Violence
Oct. 17 2026, Updated 5:50 p.m. ET
Sean "Diddy" Combs has been transferred to a new federal prison with a troubling history of alleged mistreatment and inmate violence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The move comes after the disgraced music mogul reportedly suffered a head injury behind bars and faced scrutiny over claims that he had been enjoying special perks during his incarceration.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Transferred to Pennsylvania Prison
Combs, 56, was moved from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey to FCI Allenwood Low in Pennsylvania, the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed.
The transfer follows reports that the Bad Boy Records founder sustained a head injury while serving his sentence at Fort Dix.
TMZ reported that Combs had been involved in a fight with fellow inmate Christopher "Dudus" Coke, a convicted Jamaican drug lord.
Combs' family denied the reported altercation.
Former Inmate Described 'Inhumane' Treatment
Allenwood Low has previously faced allegations of harsh conditions, including a lawsuit filed in 2017 by former inmate Anthony Mammana.
Mammana accused a prison lieutenant of retaliating against him by placing him in a freezing room known as the "Yellow Room" for four days.
He alleged he was stripped of his regular clothing and made to wear thin, transparent garments while being denied blankets, sheets, and a pillow.
According to the lawsuit, the lights remained on continuously, preventing him from sleeping.
Guards also allegedly withheld basic supplies such as toilet paper, soap, and towels while they mocked him.
The court agreed that Mammana's treatment was inhumane. However, a legal technicality prevented him from pursuing damages.
17 Inmates Indicted in Alleged Attack Plot
The Pennsylvania facility also made headlines after federal prosecutors announced in September 2025 that 17 inmates had been indicted over an alleged conspiracy to assault other prisoners.
The charges stemmed from an alleged gang-related attack in June 2023, which authorities said was connected to a dispute over control of the housing unit's television and telephone areas.
Prosecutors alleged the inmates planned to attack fellow prisoners using dangerous makeshift weapons, including locks and other heavy objects attached to strings, belts, and socks.
Several defendants also faced charges related to possessing prohibited weapons.
Transfer Follows Reports of Prison Perks
Combs' move also comes after NBC News reported last month that four inmates claimed the rapper had access to massages, premium alcohol, and a cellphone at Fort Dix.
The sources further alleged that other prisoners helped prepare his food and clean his living space.
Combs was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
His projected release date is currently March 2, 2028.