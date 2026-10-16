EXCLUSIVE: Inside Diddy's New All-Male Prison After Brawl With Drug Lord — Including Management Program Option for 'High-Risk' Offenders
Oct. 16 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Sean 'Diddy' Combs was hauled off to a new prison after an alleged brawl with a drug lord – a low-security prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, which offers a different pace of life than FCI Fort Dix, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In his new facility, Combs has access to a s-x offender management program, music classes, and recreational sports.
Allenwood Facility Full of Leisure and Enrichment Activities
FCI Allenwood Low holds a population of 1,044 male inmates in comparison to the larger FCI Fort Dix, which boasts a population of 4,234 inmates. Despite its smaller status, Allenwood still provides inmates with resources and enrichment opportunities.
According to the facility's orientation handbook obtained by Radar, the facility offers a series of leisure center programs with hobby crafts. Inmates have the opportunity to participate in ceramics, crochet, painting, drawing, and more.
Notably for the Bad Boy Records founder, music is also a primary form of leisure and enrichment for inmates at Allenwood. "There are a number of instructional music classes in the area of Guitar, Bass Guitar, Piano, music vocals and Music Theory as well as open music instrument use," advertised the handbook.
There's also a series of recreational sports leagues Combs can join, including billiards, bocce, floor hockey, football, soccer, and more. On the holidays, tournaments are even organized.
Bureau of Prisons Offers S-x Offender Management Program
The S-x Offender Management Program is still available as an option for Combs. However, it's unavailable directly on the prison's campus.
SOMP is a volunteer-only program with both residential and non-residential options. The residential program is "designed for high-risk sexual offenders," typically those with multiple offenses. The non-residential option leaves prisoners in the general population while going through treatment.
The program is advertised prominently in the Allenwood handbook. The resources are only possible with another facility move. While they provide psychological services, including some for drug rehabilitation, s- offender management can only be done at certain facilities.
Sean Combs' Eligibility Uncertain
Allenwood is able to connect Combs with those resources if he wants them. To get a shot, he'll need to speak with Psychology services at "any point" in his sentence.
The handbook added, "However, inmates ordinarily enter treatment when they have between 24 to 42 months remaining on their sentence. If you are at the beginning of your sentence or have more than 48 months remaining on your sentence, you may want to wait before applying for the program."
If Combs is approved for treatment, though, he'll technically need to be transferred to a SOMP-specific institute, which Allenwood staff would facilitate.
The hitmaker may not be eligible as he wasn't convicted of a s-x crime nor added to the s-x offender registry. He was charged with s-x trafficking, but he was acquitted of the charge.
He was also acquitted of racketeering conspiracy. His current 4-year sentence is specifically for transportation to engage in prostitution.
Prison Transfer Causes Remains Unknown
Combs' move to Pennsylvania came after he was allegedly caught up in a fight with another inmate in New Jersey. He was sent out of the prison on October 10 to receive treatment for a head injury he reportedly suffered during the fight.
The other inmates were reportedly angry when the facility was subjected to raids due to claims Combs possessed contraband materials. Former inmates reported Combs was topping off commissary accounts for inmates who provided him services.
The reason for the move was not confirmed. "We can confirm that Sean Combs transferred to FCI Allenwood Low on Friday, October 16, 2026. For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not discuss the conditions of confinement for any individual in our custody, including reasons for transfer," the facility told Radar.
Combs' representative, Juda Englemayer, said, "We appreciate the Bureau of Prisons taking the safety and security of Sean and everyone involved seriously. His transfer from one low-security facility to another is an important distinction, and while we cannot speak to the BOP's specific reasons for the move, it is consistent with a decision made with safety and security in mind.
"We are grateful for the attention being given to his well-being and hope he can continue serving his time without unnecessary disruption."