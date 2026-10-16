EXCLUSIVE: Inside Diddy's New All-Male Prison After Brawl With Drug Lord — Including Management Program Option for 'High-Risk' Offenders

FCI Allenwood Low holds a population of 1,044 male inmates in comparison to the larger FCI Fort Dix, which boasts a population of 4,234 inmates. Despite its smaller status, Allenwood still provides inmates with resources and enrichment opportunities.

According to the facility's orientation handbook obtained by Radar, the facility offers a series of leisure center programs with hobby crafts. Inmates have the opportunity to participate in ceramics, crochet, painting, drawing, and more.

Notably for the Bad Boy Records founder, music is also a primary form of leisure and enrichment for inmates at Allenwood. "There are a number of instructional music classes in the area of Guitar, Bass Guitar, Piano, music vocals and Music Theory as well as open music instrument use," advertised the handbook.

There's also a series of recreational sports leagues Combs can join, including billiards, bocce, floor hockey, football, soccer, and more. On the holidays, tournaments are even organized.