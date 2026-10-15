Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Tumultuous Time Behind Bars — Including Disciplinary Actions and Sentence Extensions as Disgraced Music Mogul Suffers Medical Emergency

Sean "Diddy" Combs was taken to a hospital from the federal prison where he is serving a 50-month sentence after suffering a reported head injury on Saturday, October 10.

The medical emergency comes as the music mogul faces renewed scrutiny over his conduct behind bars and a projected release date that has recently been pushed back.

The 56-year-old was transported by ambulance from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey early Saturday morning, according to TMZ. One publication reported that Combs received treatment for a non-life-threatening injury before returning to the prison later that day.

The circumstances surrounding the injury remain disputed. Reports said that Combs suffered the injury during an altercation with another inmate, while Combs' family has pushed back on reports that a fight occurred.