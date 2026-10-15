Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Tumultuous Time Behind Bars — Including Disciplinary Actions and Sentence Extensions as Disgraced Music Mogul Suffers Medical Emergency
Oct. 15 2026, Updated 12:36 p.m. ET
Sean "Diddy" Combs was taken to a hospital from the federal prison where he is serving a 50-month sentence after suffering a reported head injury on Saturday, October 10.
The medical emergency comes as the music mogul faces renewed scrutiny over his conduct behind bars and a projected release date that has recently been pushed back.
The 56-year-old was transported by ambulance from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey early Saturday morning, according to TMZ. One publication reported that Combs received treatment for a non-life-threatening injury before returning to the prison later that day.
The circumstances surrounding the injury remain disputed. Reports said that Combs suffered the injury during an altercation with another inmate, while Combs' family has pushed back on reports that a fight occurred.
Sean Diddy Combs’ Representative Says Team Is Checking Reports
Combs’ spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, said the team was aware of reports about the incident and was working to establish what happened.
“Sean’s health and well-being are our immediate concern, and we appreciate everyone who has reached out,” Engelmayer said in a statement.
Federal prison officials have declined to discuss Combs’ medical condition, citing privacy, safety, and security concerns.
Combs was returned to prison and placed in solitary confinement. He had already been held in the Special Housing Unit following earlier scrutiny over his conduct at Fort Dix.
Prison Conduct Draws Scrutiny
The reported medical emergency follows months of attention on Combs’ life inside FCI Fort Dix. In July, he was reportedly involved in an altercation with another inmate and was subsequently placed in solitary confinement, according to reports citing sources familiar with the incident.
More recently, reports cited fellow inmates who alleged that Combs had access to a contraband cellphone and tablet and received special treatment, including meals, massages, and help with chores.
Combs’ representative has disputed the allegations, saying he is serving his sentence within the rules. The claims have not been independently established.
His projected release date is now March 2, 2028, according to federal inmate records. The date had been listed as January 21 before it was moved back, following several earlier changes to his projected release.
Combs Continues Appeal As Civil Lawsuits Proceed
A federal jury found Combs guilty in July 2025 of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.
On October 3, 2025, he was sentenced to 50 months in prison, fined $500,000, and ordered to serve five years of supervised release.
Combs’ legal team is appealing his conviction and sentence. Separately, he continues to face dozens of civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and other wrongdoing. Combs has denied the allegations.
For now, the reason for Combs’ latest head injury has not been conclusively established. Conflicting reports about whether an altercation occurred have left the circumstances unclear, while prison officials have declined to provide additional details.