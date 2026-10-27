Who Is Thomas Markle's First Wife? Everything to Know About His Past Marriage to Roslyn Loveless

Before Thomas Markle became known around the world as Meghan Markle's estranged father, he had already built a family and career of his own. His first wife was Roslyn Loveless, whom he married in 1964.

The couple had two children, Samantha Markle and Thomas Markle Jr., before divorcing in 1975. Thomas went on to marry Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, in 1979.

Roslyn largely stayed out of the spotlight for decades. But she made headlines in 2019 after publicly criticizing her former husband.

Now, her name has resurfaced following reports that she was the author of a 2019 letter to London's Metropolitan Police containing allegations about Thomas.