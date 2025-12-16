EXCLUSIVE: 'General Hospital' Meltdown — Anthony Geary Trashed Soap Opera for Its 'Weak Writing' Before TV Legend's Death at 78

Geary complained about "being in an industry where an actor’s resume is less important than how he looks with his shirt off or how many Facebook followers he has. That is abhorrent to me… I feel bad for all the young [actors]. They don’t have a clue how to survive in this rat-infested jungle."

The soap icon had a clause in his contract allowing him to rewrite his character's dialogue, something he was asked to give up, and one of the reasons he quit the show.

Geary fumed about General Hospital's "weak writing" and how he wasn't about to let some new writer on the show tell him how to play a character he had inhabited for 37 years.

"After all my years with this character, I’m not about to let some new hire tell me how Luke would express an idea or emotion," he moaned at the time.