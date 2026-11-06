Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Ticker > Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Charged After Being Reported to FBI — as New Storage Units Containing Alleged Child Abuse Material is Discovered in LA

Thomas Markle Sr. faces one count of possession of child abuse materials.
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle Sr. faces one count of possession of child abuse materials.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 6 2026, Published 12:09 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The FBI has officially charged Thomas Markle Sr., RadarOnline.com can report, on allegations that Meghan Markle's estranged father kept child sexual abuse material in two Los Angeles-area storage units he rented for nearly two decades.

Markle Sr. was arrested early Friday morning at an assisted living facility in Florida.

Article continues below advertisement

The FBI Busts Thomas Markle Sr.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
He was arrested in Florida Friday morning.
Source: MEGA

He was arrested in Florida Friday morning.

Markle Sr. is expected to make his first appearance on the charge today in the United States District Court in the Middle District of Florida in Tampa.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the 82-year-old allegedly had a collection of inappropriate material, including sexually explicit photographs of himself with prepubescent girls.

"Mr. Markle allegedly targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through his criminal actions," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement. "Working with our Justice Department partners, our agents moved quickly, identified and located the explicit material, and arrested Mr. Markle in Florida."

"This FBI will use every single resource at our disposal to protect innocent kids – any predator who targets children will have zero safe haven in this country, or anywhere they try to hide," he concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

Thomas Markle Sr. Rented 2 Storage Units in Los Angeles

Thomas Markle Sr. allegedly was still paying for a pair of storage units in Los Angeles.
Source: UNSPLASH

Thomas Markle Sr. allegedly was still paying for a pair of storage units in Los Angeles.

The FBI started its own investigation stateside in Markle Sr. after the former Hollywood lighting director was accused of having child abuse material on his computers in the Philippines.

According to authorities, U.S. law enforcement officials "interviewed another individual who disclosed that Markle rented a storage unit in the Los Angeles area." That tip later led agents to a second unit.

"Pursuant to judicially authorized warrants, FBI special agents searched two storage units registered to Markle. Markle has rented both storage units since 2008, with his most recent payments on both made last month by auto-pay," the statement revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

Seized Items Inside the Storage Units

FBI Director Kash Patel announced the arrest in a statement.
Source: MEGA

FBI Director Kash Patel announced the arrest in a statement.

Inside the units, agents seized approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives, and books that contained suspected abuse material.

The affidavit describes three of those images, as the statement explains: "Two images depict an adult man – whom a witness identified as Markle – with a nude prepubescent girl."

"The third image depicts a nude prepubescent girl in a room that appears to be part of a motel chain in the Philippines," the statement noted.

The affidavit also describes additional photographs that appear to show Markle with children in various stages of undress.

READ MORE ON Breaking News Ticker
Hegseth's long-term future as defense secretary is unclear.

Pete Hegseth Slams Impeachment Attempt as 'Political Theater' From 'Obsessed' Opposition After GOP Midterms Defeat

Clancy testified in his daughter-in-law's trial.

Florida Woman Faces Felony Charges After Allegedly 'Wiretapping' Patrick Clancy’s Father Following Murder Trial

Thomas Markle Sr. Was Arrested in Florida

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Markle Sr. has denied all accusations and charges against him.
Source: MEGA

Markle Sr. has denied all accusations and charges against him.

Authorities took Markle Sr. into custody on Friday morning at the Maravida Senior Living care home in Lakeland, Florida. He was recently diagnosed with dementia and moved into a "memory care" facility in the city, which is approximately 30 minutes outside of Tampa.

Markle Sr. has strongly rejected claims that he has ever possessed images of child sexual abuse, declaring: "I could never do what I'm being accused of. It's the worst thing anyone could accuse me of. This is bulls---. It's just a bunch of lies. It's sick."

He has also denied ever having s-- with any minors, but did acknowledge he paid for s-- with adult women during visits to the Philippines.

He told authorities, "I have never had s-x with anyone under the age of 18," before noting, "I like Asian women, but that is not a crime."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.