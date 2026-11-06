Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Charged After Being Reported to FBI — as New Storage Units Containing Alleged Child Abuse Material is Discovered in LA

Markle Sr. is expected to make his first appearance on the charge today in the United States District Court in the Middle District of Florida in Tampa.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the 82-year-old allegedly had a collection of inappropriate material, including sexually explicit photographs of himself with prepubescent girls.

"Mr. Markle allegedly targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through his criminal actions," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement. "Working with our Justice Department partners, our agents moved quickly, identified and located the explicit material, and arrested Mr. Markle in Florida."

"This FBI will use every single resource at our disposal to protect innocent kids – any predator who targets children will have zero safe haven in this country, or anywhere they try to hide," he concluded.