Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas, 82, Arrested on Charges of Possessing Child Abuse Material — Days After Moving Into 'Dementia Care Home' in Florida

Markle Sr. has strongly rejected claims that he has ever possessed images of child s-xual abuse, declaring: "I could never do what I'm being accused of. It's the worst thing anyone could accuse me of. This is bulls---. It's just a bunch of lies. It's sick."

He has also denied ever having s-- with any minors, but did acknowledge he paid for s-- with adult women during visits to the Philippines, telling authorities, "I have never had s-x with anyone under the age of 18," before adding, "I like Asian women, but that is not a crime."

Markle Sr. maintains that computers linked to the allegations were no longer in his possession after he left Mexico with his son in 2025.

"I will do whatever it takes to clear my name," Markle Sr. previously promised from his Florida rehab home. "I am not well enough to go to the Philippines, but I will speak to anyone who wants to talk to me."

He continued, "I have nothing to hide."