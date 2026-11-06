American Man, 47, Sentenced to Life for Murdering Girlfriend and Baby Daughter in Rome After Using Multiple Identities

An American man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his girlfriend and their 11-month-old daughter in Rome after using multiple identities in different countries. Francis Kaufmann, 47, was convicted on November 5, 2026, of killing Anastasia Trofimova, 28, and their daughter, Andromeda, whose bodies were discovered in Villa Pamphili park on June 7, 2025. The Rome court also sentenced Kaufmann to three years of daytime solitary confinement for the double homicide. He denied responsibility for the deaths throughout the proceedings, while his lawyer challenged the prosecution's reliance on circumstantial evidence. Kaufmann's conviction is a first-instance ruling, and his attorney has indicated that an appeal is expected.

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Kaufmann Used Multiple Identities in Different Countries

Source: JON TYSON/UNSPLASH The victims were 28-year-old Anastasia Trofimova and their 11-month-old daughter Andromeda, whose naked bodies were found in a Rome park in June 2025

Kaufmann was born Charles Francis Kaufmann and legally changed his name to Rexal Ford in 2019. However, that was not the only identity he used. According to CNN, he was known as Daniel R. Foster in Malta in 2022, where he reportedly held a British passport and Maltese residency documents under that name. In 2025, he also possessed an Italian identity document bearing the name Matteo Capozzi. The same name appeared alongside his photograph on a since-deleted IMDb page listing film-production credits. When CNN journalist Barbie Latza Nadeau questioned him about his different identities, Kaufmann responded, "You're going to get caught up on names of convenience?" He also introduced himself to the court at the beginning of his trial in February, saying, "My name is Rexal Ford. I am not a killer. I am a film producer."

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Girlfriend and Baby Daughter Were Found Dead in Rome Park

Source: NIK/UNSPLASH Kaufmann, also known as Rexal Ford, used several different identities and passports over the years

Trofimova, who came from Siberia, met Kaufmann in Malta in 2023. Their daughter was born in June 2024, and the family subsequently moved to Rome. On June 7, 2025, the bodies of the mother and child were discovered in Villa Pamphili park. Neither had identification, and investigators initially struggled to establish who they were. The Italian television program "Chi l'ha visto?," which appeals to the public for help with missing-person cases and unidentified individuals, helped generate information that eventually connected the victims to Kaufmann. Prosecutors argued that Trofimova was killed first, several days before her daughter. CCTV footage reportedly showed Kaufmann taking Andromeda toward the park and returning approximately an hour later without her.

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Police Encounters and Escape to Greece

Source: SCOTT RODGERSON He presented himself as a film producer and had even received Italian tax credits for a movie that was never made

Investigators also examined several earlier encounters between Kaufmann and Italian police. On June 5, 2025, officers stopped him while he was visibly intoxicated and alone with Andromeda. Prosecutors said Trofimova was already dead at that point and argued that more decisive police intervention could have prevented the baby's death. Another incident occurred during the early hours of June 7, when a 16-year-old boy contacted authorities after seeing a man carrying what appeared to be a limp baby near the park. The teenager later testified that he had been concerned about the child's condition. Prosecutors said police did not send a patrol to investigate the report. Rome's chief prosecutor, Giuseppe Cascini, subsequently confirmed that officers involved in the earlier encounters had been sanctioned. Kaufmann left Italy following the killings and was arrested on the Greek island of Skiathos on June 13, 2025. He was later extradited to Italy to stand trial.

Court Rejects Kaufmann's Denial and Hands Down Life Sentence

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Source: CARLES RABADA/UNSPLASH After the killings he fled to the Greek island of Skiathos before being extradited back to Italy to stand trial