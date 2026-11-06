Michael Jackson Estate War Escalates as Paris Jackson Takes Aim at Private Jet Spending — Prompting Executor's Furious Response

Paris Jackson is challenging the financial management of her late father Michael Jackson's estate, questioning millions of dollars in expenses and demanding a more detailed account of how its money has been spent.

In a new court filing, the 28-year-old singer's attorneys objected to an accounting submitted by longtime executor John Branca, raising concerns about private jet travel, legal fees, consulting payments, and millions of dollars in other expenses.

The estate has pushed back against the allegations, defending Branca's management and pointing to the billions of dollars generated since the King of Pop's death.

The latest dispute adds to an increasingly contentious legal battle over the estate's finances and comes as Paris separately seeks a $600 million transfer into a family trust for herself and her brothers, Prince and Bigi.