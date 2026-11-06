EXCLUSIVE: Queen Camilla's Horror as Her Doctor Is Murdered — With Husband Facing Charges

Mark Cain, 45, allegedly murdered his wife, known professionally as Dr. Hannah Terry, while she was hosting a sleepover for their three children – ages 8, 11 and 13 – and two of the kids' pals at the family's home in eastern England.

The savagery was staggering. The devoted general practitioner was allegedly bludgeoned with an ax before being strangled – a horrifying attack in the very home where her youngsters and their little guests had gathered for a night of fun.

The energy company director then called lawmen to report a "suspected burglary" at the property – which sits just a mile from the royals' Sandringham Estate – and claimed he'd had a "confrontation with an intruder," prosecutors said. He also allegedly told them Hannah was "upstairs asleep."

But the grim truth was waiting upstairs. When paramedics and police arrived, prosecutor Jacqui Hanlon said they discovered Hannah, 45, "in an upstairs bedroom not breathing, not conscious."