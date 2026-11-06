EXCLUSIVE: Queen Camilla's Horror as Her Doctor Is Murdered — With Husband Facing Charges
Nov. 6 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Queen Camilla's trusted doctor was bashed in the head and strangled – and her own husband stands charged with the savage killing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The beloved physician – who treated Queen Camilla herself – was slain in her own home while her three children slept nearby, prosecutors say. It's a nightmare that has left an entire community stunned and heartbroken.
Husband Accused of Brutal Ax Murder
Mark Cain, 45, allegedly murdered his wife, known professionally as Dr. Hannah Terry, while she was hosting a sleepover for their three children – ages 8, 11 and 13 – and two of the kids' pals at the family's home in eastern England.
The savagery was staggering. The devoted general practitioner was allegedly bludgeoned with an ax before being strangled – a horrifying attack in the very home where her youngsters and their little guests had gathered for a night of fun.
The energy company director then called lawmen to report a "suspected burglary" at the property – which sits just a mile from the royals' Sandringham Estate – and claimed he'd had a "confrontation with an intruder," prosecutors said. He also allegedly told them Hannah was "upstairs asleep."
But the grim truth was waiting upstairs. When paramedics and police arrived, prosecutor Jacqui Hanlon said they discovered Hannah, 45, "in an upstairs bedroom not breathing, not conscious."
Charles and Camilla Stunned by Tragedy
An autopsy, Hanlon says, "noted blunt force injury to the right side of her head had been inflicted, also an injury that could be suggestive of compression of the neck."
Hannah served in a pool of doctors regularly on call for members of the royal family, and had previously treated 79-year-old Camilla, the wife of King Charles, 77, while they stayed at Sandringham.
When Camilla and Charles were notified of the physician's death, "they were stunned," a royal source told RadarOnline.com. "And it happened so close to Sandringham."
The chilling case unfolded fast. Hannah was found dead at the Norfolk home on Sunday, Oct. 4. Two days later, on Oct. 6, Mark was charged with her murder and appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court.
He was not asked to enter a plea and is due back in court in December.
Tragic Warning Signs Before Murder
There were signs something was terribly wrong in the days before the tragedy.
A source said that leading up to the killing, Hannah appeared "stressed" and "distracted" on the school run – behavior the insider called "out of character" for the normally warm doctor.
The couple's three youngsters – the eldest just 13 – have been left without their mother in the cruelest way imaginable.
Her heartbroken family released a statement that paints a portrait of a woman adored by everyone who knew her.
Heartbroken Colleagues Mourn Beloved Doctor
"She was kind, generous and loving; a beloved mother, daughter, sister, auntie, daughter-in-law and friend," they said. "We are incredibly proud of the woman she was and of the great care she took of all her patients."
Hannah worked at Grimston Medical Centre, where colleagues are struggling to make sense of the loss.
"I had the pleasure of working with her for a few years. She was an amazing doctor and an amazing person, really wonderful, really warm-hearted," said clinical administrator Julie-Ann Rayner.
"It's incredibly sad what's happened; everybody's completely shocked," Rayner added. "I can't stop thinking about her boys and what they must be going through."