Dolly Parton's Estate Drops Lawsuit Against Late Singer's Nephew and Former Head of Security Ahead of Court Showdown
Nov. 6 2026, Published 7:50 a.m. ET
Dolly Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver has scored a legal win over the late singer's Estate after a lawsuit was dropped against him.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 9 to 5 singer’s manager Danny Nozell filed a notice in court of voluntary dismissal of the lawsuit, in which he had accused Seaver — Parton's long-term security boss — of threatening the business interests of the late music icon's estate in order to extract payments from it.
Legal Battle Kickstarted After Icon's Death
Nozell's legal team said in the notice they were asking the judge to dismiss the lawsuit without prejudice, meaning they would still have the option to refile it at a later date.
Nozell and Parton's nephew have been locked in a legal battle since shortly after Parton's death in August following a brief battle with cancer.
Parton's manager moved to dismiss his lawsuit as the deadline approached for him to file a response to Seaver, who had denied the allegations against him.
Responding to the lawsuit being dropped, Seaver’s attorney, Dominic J Leonardo, told TMZ: "Mr. Seaver cares deeply about his Aunt Dolly, her music, her family, and the incredible legacy she left behind.
'Grateful To Put This Misunderstanding Behind Him'
"He has made a career out of protecting his aunt while she was alive and remains committed to Dolly and his entire family.
"Mr. Seaver is grateful to put this misunderstanding behind him so that the entire family can continue to grieve peacefully and ensure that the bright light of Dolly's legacy remains entirely untouched."
Seaver, 49, was fired as head of security shortly after the country legend died in August.
He was subsequently issued a temporary restraining order by She's Alive, the official management and estate entity established to oversee Parton’s intellectual property, brand, and business empire headed by Nozell.
Parton's Sister Defended Seaver
Less than two weeks ago, Bryan shared a lengthy message on Facebook written by his mother Cassie.
She expressed her support for her son amid her grief over her older sister.
Cassie wrote: "In recent weeks, I have been asked to make a public statement concerning my son, Bryan Seaver.
"While I have struggled with the thought of speaking publicly during such a painful and personal time, I feel it is important that I share what is in my heart — not to address disagreements or disputes, but simply to speak as a mother who dearly loves her son."
She stressed Bryan had a "very special and meaningful relationship" with Parton, who had chosen him to make the announcement about her death.
Cassie added: "I recognise that we are living through circumstances involving deeply personal matters, differing perspectives, and issues that deserve to be addressed thoughtfully, respectfully, and through the appropriate channels.
"My love for my son does not require me to publicly judge others, take sides in disagreements, or speak about matters that I may not fully understand. Nor should my silence on any particular issue ever be mistaken for a lack of love or concern for my child.(sic)"