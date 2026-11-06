Dolly Parton's Estate Drops Lawsuit Against Late Singer's Nephew and Former Head of Security Ahead of Court Showdown

Nozell's legal team said in the notice they were asking the judge to dismiss the lawsuit without prejudice, meaning they would still have the option to refile it at a later date.

Nozell and Parton's nephew have been locked in a legal battle since shortly after Parton's death in August following a brief battle with cancer.

Parton's manager moved to dismiss his lawsuit as the deadline approached for him to file a response to Seaver, who had denied the allegations against him.

Responding to the lawsuit being dropped, Seaver’s attorney, Dominic J Leonardo, told TMZ: "Mr. Seaver cares deeply about his Aunt Dolly, her music, her family, and the incredible legacy she left behind.