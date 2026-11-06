EXCLUSIVE: Brandi Glanville Reveals Shocking New Facial Health Struggles
Nov. 6 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Brandi Glanville, who's been battling a facial disfigurement for years, shockingly shared, "Something is in my face, eating it," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 53, made the announcement on an episode of Brandi Glanville Unfiltered.
Brandi Glanville Faces Terrifying Surgery After Four-Year Health Nightmare
The podcast host also said she had scheduled an exploratory surgery to determine if she has a "fungus" or "some sort of worm living" in her mug.
Glanville admitted she's "scared" – but "so excited" – to discover the cause of her health woes after spending four years and over $113,000 trying to address what she believes is a "facial parasite."
She insisted: "I know they're going to find that out when they go in there."
Glanville further confided: "These past four years, I didn't think I was going to make it."
The news comes after the blond blabbermouth revealed that she was diagnosed with a "highly resistant ESBL Klebsiella and Enterobacter with biofilm, Coccidioidomycosis (Valley Fever), Demodex dermatitis and mononucleosis."
Brandi Glanville Hopes Surgery Will End Health Nightmare
Glanville said her surgical procedure involves "balloons" placed into her Eustachian tubes to explore the channels of bone and cartilage that connect the ear to the nose and upper throat.
"They're going to clear that out, so everything can drain," she explained.
"I'm pretty sure there's some sort of worm living in my face, but they said it's a fungus. Funguses are alive as well, and it's going down my body."
The star added: "I'm excited to just get my life back."
Brandi Glanville Reveals Agonizing Toll of Health Battle
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Glanville claimed to be undergoing extensive IV treatment that left her hooked up to IVs for around 18 hours each day.
At the time, the reality star shared, "I know I'm so skinny right now. I can't eat because the IVs that I do decrease my food. I feel like death. I look like death. The only time I leave my house is to do my podcast."
Glanville addressed her fight via her Instagram Stories in September, telling fans: "Knowing I have so many people in my corner means more than I can ever explain. I still have a long road ahead, but you're helping me keep fighting."