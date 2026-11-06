EXCLUSIVE: Brandi Glanville Reveals Shocking New Facial Health Struggles

The podcast host also said she had scheduled an exploratory surgery to determine if she has a "fungus" or "some sort of worm living" in her mug.

Glanville admitted she's "scared" – but "so excited" – to discover the cause of her health woes after spending four years and over $113,000 trying to address what she believes is a "facial parasite."

She insisted: "I know they're going to find that out when they go in there."

Glanville further confided: "These past four years, I didn't think I was going to make it."

The news comes after the blond blabbermouth revealed that she was diagnosed with a "highly resistant ESBL Klebsiella and Enterobacter with biofilm, Coccidioidomycosis (Valley Fever), Demodex dermatitis and mononucleosis."