Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil's Girlfriend Arrested for Domestic Assault Against Rocker Following Heated Argument

The celebrity makeup artist, whose real name is Rain Andreani, posted a $5,000 bond and was released the following day, the records show. She is scheduled to appear in court on December 3.

An insider told TMZ Hannah was arrested for allegedly hitting Neil, 65, following an argument.

While it’s unclear what led to the dispute, the source alleged that Hannah started wrecking the frontman’s home.

Hannah's arrest comes after she and Neil broke up in 2025 following 15 years of dating.

An insider alleged the couple separated because Neil suspected his partner had been cheating.