Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Vince Neil

Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil's Girlfriend Arrested for Domestic Assault Against Rocker Following Heated Argument

picture of Vince Neil and Rain Hannah
Source: MEGA

Vince Neil's girlfriend Rain Hannah has been arrested for allegedly attacking the veteran rocker.

Contact us by Email

Nov. 6 2026, Published 7:26 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil's girlfriend has been arrested for allegedly attacking the rocker during a heated row, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Rain Hannah, 45, was arrested and charged with domestic-related assault by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) in Tennessee on Sunday, November 1.

Article continues below advertisement

Hannah 'Wrecked Rocker's Home'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Vince Neil and Rain Hannah
Source: MEGA

Hannah and Neil became embroiled in a heated row, claim sources.

Article continues below advertisement

The celebrity makeup artist, whose real name is Rain Andreani, posted a $5,000 bond and was released the following day, the records show. She is scheduled to appear in court on December 3.

An insider told TMZ Hannah was arrested for allegedly hitting Neil, 65, following an argument.

While it’s unclear what led to the dispute, the source alleged that Hannah started wrecking the frontman’s home.

Hannah's arrest comes after she and Neil broke up in 2025 following 15 years of dating.

An insider alleged the couple separated because Neil suspected his partner had been cheating.

Article continues below advertisement

Escaped Death In Plane Crash

picture of Vince Neil and Rain Hannah
Source: MEGA

Hannah suffered serious injuries after Neil's private jet crashed, killing pilot.

Article continues below advertisement

Shortly after the split, Neil was photographed holding hands with two women while walking around Nashville.

However, sources later claimed Neil and Hannah were back on the following month.

Hannah was also severely injured after Neil’s private jet crashed into a parked plane at Arizona’s Scottsdale Airport in February 2025

She was on board with her friend Ashley and their dogs. The pilot tragically died, and Hannah was transported to the hospital with several broken bones.

Neil suffered a stroke in 2024 in which his doctors initially questioned whether he would be able to perform again.

The medical event led doctors to advise the rock veteran to undergo "a required medical procedure," which delayed a Las Vegas residency the band had from March of 2025 until September of 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Battled Back From Stroke

picture of Vince Neil
Source: MEGA

Neil suffered stroke in 2024.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of RJ Mitte

'Breaking Bad' Star RJ Mitte's Manner of Death Revealed Following Tragic Suicide Aged 34

picture of Donald Trump

Donald Trump Blames Stock Market Plunge on Democrats' Midterms Demolition — 'Sad Thing to Watch!'

Article continues below advertisement

Neil ultimately was able to return to the stage for an 11-show residency held at Park MGM last fall.

His bandmate Nikki Sixx told USA Today last month that Neil's "health is of most concern" after his stroke.

"Vince doesn't want to pull any punches and we didn't want to do any songs that maybe were too much on him," Sixx said. "But he was like, 'I'm in'"

Neil "really came to work and was sounding good pre-production," Sixx said, adding that "he really came alive" once the band "hit the stage."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Mötley Crüe
Source: MEGA

Neil is back performing with band, Mötley Crüe.

Sixx said: "He just wanted to be the best he could be... he's taken a lot of bricks in the face over the years for his vocals live and he doesn't like seeing that kind of stuff.

"So he really wanted to come in and not only prove to himself but to the fans that he's vocally totally capable."

The band returns to Las Vegas for its fourth residency – the aptly named Carnival of Sins in Sin City – for an eight-show run between March 19 and April 3, 2027, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.