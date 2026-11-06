Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil's Girlfriend Arrested for Domestic Assault Against Rocker Following Heated Argument
Nov. 6 2026, Published 7:26 a.m. ET
Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil's girlfriend has been arrested for allegedly attacking the rocker during a heated row, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Rain Hannah, 45, was arrested and charged with domestic-related assault by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) in Tennessee on Sunday, November 1.
Hannah 'Wrecked Rocker's Home'
The celebrity makeup artist, whose real name is Rain Andreani, posted a $5,000 bond and was released the following day, the records show. She is scheduled to appear in court on December 3.
An insider told TMZ Hannah was arrested for allegedly hitting Neil, 65, following an argument.
While it’s unclear what led to the dispute, the source alleged that Hannah started wrecking the frontman’s home.
Hannah's arrest comes after she and Neil broke up in 2025 following 15 years of dating.
An insider alleged the couple separated because Neil suspected his partner had been cheating.
Escaped Death In Plane Crash
Shortly after the split, Neil was photographed holding hands with two women while walking around Nashville.
However, sources later claimed Neil and Hannah were back on the following month.
Hannah was also severely injured after Neil’s private jet crashed into a parked plane at Arizona’s Scottsdale Airport in February 2025
She was on board with her friend Ashley and their dogs. The pilot tragically died, and Hannah was transported to the hospital with several broken bones.
Neil suffered a stroke in 2024 in which his doctors initially questioned whether he would be able to perform again.
The medical event led doctors to advise the rock veteran to undergo "a required medical procedure," which delayed a Las Vegas residency the band had from March of 2025 until September of 2025.
Battled Back From Stroke
Neil ultimately was able to return to the stage for an 11-show residency held at Park MGM last fall.
His bandmate Nikki Sixx told USA Today last month that Neil's "health is of most concern" after his stroke.
"Vince doesn't want to pull any punches and we didn't want to do any songs that maybe were too much on him," Sixx said. "But he was like, 'I'm in'"
Neil "really came to work and was sounding good pre-production," Sixx said, adding that "he really came alive" once the band "hit the stage."
Sixx said: "He just wanted to be the best he could be... he's taken a lot of bricks in the face over the years for his vocals live and he doesn't like seeing that kind of stuff.
"So he really wanted to come in and not only prove to himself but to the fans that he's vocally totally capable."
The band returns to Las Vegas for its fourth residency – the aptly named Carnival of Sins in Sin City – for an eight-show run between March 19 and April 3, 2027, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.