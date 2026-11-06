'Breaking Bad' Star RJ Mitte's Manner of Death Revealed Following Tragic Suicide Aged 34

RadarOnline.com previously told how Mitte's mother Dyna spoke out about the unanswered questions surrounding her son's suicide, revealing the actor appeared to be thriving professionally and was receiving encouragement to seek mental health support before his unexpected death.

She described how his family had recognized concerns about his emotional well-being – but had not anticipated his death.

Speaking in an interview, Dyna said: "It was more about the conversations we were having (about him) – not just with me, but with his team and friends."

She added: "There were concerns. That's why I encouraged him to talk to a counsellor... I told him to talk to a therapist and share his feelings and how he saw things."