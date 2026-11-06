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Home > News > Breaking Bad

'Breaking Bad' Star RJ Mitte's Manner of Death Revealed Following Tragic Suicide Aged 34

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Source: MEGA

R.J. Mitte's manner of death has been revealed following his tragic suicide.

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Nov. 6 2026, Published 7:04 a.m. ET

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Breaking Bad star R.J. Mitte’s manner of death has been revealed following his tragic suicide last month.

RadarOnline.com can report the actor, who was just 34, took his own life after he was discovered in his Texas home by his mother.

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Mitte Died By Hanging According To Inquest Report

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picture of RJ Mitte
Source: MEGA

Mitte was found dead by his mother.

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According to an inquest report, Mitte died by hanging on October 12.

The Cameron County, Texas, document confirms Mitte — best known for playing Walter White Jr. alongside Bryan Cranston in acclaimed the AMC drama — was pronounced dead at 1:32 p.m. on October 12, per PageSix.

Mitte's representative previously confirmed he had taken his own life but did not disclose further details.

A representative said: "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte."

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'There Were Concerns' Says Mitte's Mom

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Source: @DYNA_BANANA;INSTAGRAM

Dyna Mitte discussed possible factors behind son's death.

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RadarOnline.com previously told how Mitte's mother Dyna spoke out about the unanswered questions surrounding her son's suicide, revealing the actor appeared to be thriving professionally and was receiving encouragement to seek mental health support before his unexpected death.

She described how his family had recognized concerns about his emotional well-being – but had not anticipated his death.

Speaking in an interview, Dyna said: "It was more about the conversations we were having (about him) – not just with me, but with his team and friends."

She added: "There were concerns. That's why I encouraged him to talk to a counsellor... I told him to talk to a therapist and share his feelings and how he saw things."

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Late Actor's Mom Rejected Claims Of Financial Difficulties

picture of RJ Mitte
Source: MEGA

Mitte's career was on the up, his mom insisted.

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Her account raises questions about the private difficulties Mitte may have experienced despite his apparent professional success and the support of those closest to him.

Dyna also rejected suggestions that financial difficulties or a declining acting career had contributed to his reported death.

She said: "I know there's been some speculation that his career had taken a dive or this and that. And honestly, I want to straighten that out right now."

The star, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at three, is said to have secured several upcoming film projects and was pursuing business ventures outside Hollywood.

His mother added: "Of course, COVID made things kind of slow, but things picked back up.

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picture of RJ Mitte
Source: MEGA

Dyna says her late son had a book coming out.

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"But honestly, R.J. had three movies that have already come out this year. He has two more coming out. He has already signed deals on several new movies that he was going to be filming."

She went on: "There were talks of different things. He had a book coming out. He had a food truck he was starting. He had a lot going on."

Addressing speculation about a previous financial dispute between Mitte and his management, Dyna insisted the matter had been resolved years earlier and was unrelated to the circumstances surrounding her son's reported death.

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Mitte, far left, was best known for playing Walter White Jr. in 'Breaking Bad.'

She suggested he may have experienced a period of acute emotional distress, although she acknowledged she could not explain precisely what had happened before his death.

Dyna said: "When something is tormenting you – whether it's for an hour, a day, a week or a month – I think people can have weak moments. I believe that's what happened in this case."

She added: "That doesn't mean he hadn't been having personal struggles. He had been opening up to me, to his sister, to family members and to people on his team."

"I don't know what else to say other than that it wasn't something we expected," Dyna noted.

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