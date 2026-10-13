Inside 'Breaking Bad' Star RJ Mitte's Battle With Cerebral Palsy — Following Actor's Death by Suicide at 34

Roy Frank Mitte III, also known as "RJ," was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at age 3.

In his early years, he used leg braces and crutches for mobility. Physical therapy, sports, and regular exercise eventually helped him build up his strength, and by his mid-teens he no longer relied on walking aids on a daily basis.

At only 14 years old, Mitte was cast as Walter White Jr., the son of Bryan Cranston’s chemistry teacher-turned-criminal, in AMC’s Breaking Bad. The series ran for five seasons, from 2008 to 2013, and Mitte appeared in 56 episodes.